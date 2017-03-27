Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Freeport baseball drops rival Burrell in nonsection game
Michael Love | Monday, March 27, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Burrell’s Bobby Wenger is tagged out as he slides into home plate against Freeport's Alex Ehalt at Freeport Community Park on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Brodey Cowan anticipates an out at second base against Burrell’s Nick Kaminski during the baseball game at Freeport Community Park in Freeport on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s (7) Denny Wuyscik celebrates his team’s third run with (4) Ben Beale who scored the team’s fourth run during the baseball game at Freeport Community Park in Freeport on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Updated 11 minutes ago

When the new WPIAL baseball alignment was released and Burrell and Freeport were separated in different classifications, coaches and officials from both schools made it a priority to keep the rivalry on the schedule.

The Bucs and Yellowjackets met Monday at Freeport Community Park. Freeport opened up a six-run lead after three innings, but Burrell battled back.

In the end, the hosts held on for a spirited 9-7 victory.

“It had the feel of a section game,” Yellowjackets first-year coach Ed Carr said. “It was good for us to face adversity after we got out to the big lead. Burrell is a team that plays with emotion. We knew we had to keep calm and weather the storm.”

The win was Freeport's second in as many games to start the season. It defeated Armstrong, 10-6, Friday.

Monday's game was Burrell's first. The Bucs' original opener, a nonsection game against Deer Lakes on Friday, was postponed.

“(The game) was a good thing for both teams,” veteran Burrell coach Mark Spohn said. “It got really competitive at the end with high intensity. The teams were going at it pretty good.”

Freeport collected 12 hits Monday after an 11-hit effort against Armstrong. A number of those hits came when a Yellowjackets batter had two strikes against him, and they drove in key runs.

Cleanup hitter Tyler Hettich had three of his team's 12 hits with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

“We worked really hard in the offseason, making sure we were getting better hitting the ball,” Hettich said. “It's paying off so far. We have confidence in everyone in the lineup.”

Nevin DeCroo and Ben Beale each had two RBIs for the Yellowjackets, and Brodey Cowan, Dennis Wuyscik and James Flemm each had one.

DeCroo's double with two outs in the second put Freeport up 4-0. The lead swelled to 6-0 in the third on a double from Hettich and a sacrifice fly from Wuyscik.

Burrell struck for four runs in the fifth off of Freeport starter Sean Furlong, who had given up just three hits over the first four innings. The Bucs collected three hits in the frame and took advantage of two Freeport errors.

Marshall McKallip had the big hit of the inning with a two-run single with two outs to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Beale answered for the Yellowjackets in the bottom of the frame with a two-out, two-run single that extended their lead back to 8-4.

The back-and-forth play continued in the sixth. A walk and a double put Burrell runners at second and third with no outs, and Carr made a pitching change to reliever Jacob Okopal.

Bob Wenger greeted Okopal with a two-run single to cut Freeport's lead in half at 8-6. But after a sacrifice bunt, Okopal induced a groundout and a strikeout to help keep his team's lead at two.

“We didn't strike out much early on and put the ball in play,” Spohn said. “We were hitting it right at (their fielders). It was some tough luck. The kids settled down the second time through the order and swung the bats well.”

Furlong, a junior, picked up the win in his first varsity start. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out two in five-plus innings. All four Burrell runs in the top of the fifth were unearned.

“He pitched a really nice game,” Carr said. “We missed a few plays out there behind him in a couple spots, then he tried to be a little too fine with his pitches. But he battled hard and gave us a chance to win.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.