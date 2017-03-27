Freeport baseball drops rival Burrell in nonsection game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the new WPIAL baseball alignment was released and Burrell and Freeport were separated in different classifications, coaches and officials from both schools made it a priority to keep the rivalry on the schedule.

The Bucs and Yellowjackets met Monday at Freeport Community Park. Freeport opened up a six-run lead after three innings, but Burrell battled back.

In the end, the hosts held on for a spirited 9-7 victory.

“It had the feel of a section game,” Yellowjackets first-year coach Ed Carr said. “It was good for us to face adversity after we got out to the big lead. Burrell is a team that plays with emotion. We knew we had to keep calm and weather the storm.”

The win was Freeport's second in as many games to start the season. It defeated Armstrong, 10-6, Friday.

Monday's game was Burrell's first. The Bucs' original opener, a nonsection game against Deer Lakes on Friday, was postponed.

“(The game) was a good thing for both teams,” veteran Burrell coach Mark Spohn said. “It got really competitive at the end with high intensity. The teams were going at it pretty good.”

Freeport collected 12 hits Monday after an 11-hit effort against Armstrong. A number of those hits came when a Yellowjackets batter had two strikes against him, and they drove in key runs.

Cleanup hitter Tyler Hettich had three of his team's 12 hits with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

“We worked really hard in the offseason, making sure we were getting better hitting the ball,” Hettich said. “It's paying off so far. We have confidence in everyone in the lineup.”

Nevin DeCroo and Ben Beale each had two RBIs for the Yellowjackets, and Brodey Cowan, Dennis Wuyscik and James Flemm each had one.

DeCroo's double with two outs in the second put Freeport up 4-0. The lead swelled to 6-0 in the third on a double from Hettich and a sacrifice fly from Wuyscik.

Burrell struck for four runs in the fifth off of Freeport starter Sean Furlong, who had given up just three hits over the first four innings. The Bucs collected three hits in the frame and took advantage of two Freeport errors.

Marshall McKallip had the big hit of the inning with a two-run single with two outs to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Beale answered for the Yellowjackets in the bottom of the frame with a two-out, two-run single that extended their lead back to 8-4.

The back-and-forth play continued in the sixth. A walk and a double put Burrell runners at second and third with no outs, and Carr made a pitching change to reliever Jacob Okopal.

Bob Wenger greeted Okopal with a two-run single to cut Freeport's lead in half at 8-6. But after a sacrifice bunt, Okopal induced a groundout and a strikeout to help keep his team's lead at two.

“We didn't strike out much early on and put the ball in play,” Spohn said. “We were hitting it right at (their fielders). It was some tough luck. The kids settled down the second time through the order and swung the bats well.”

Furlong, a junior, picked up the win in his first varsity start. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out two in five-plus innings. All four Burrell runs in the top of the fifth were unearned.

“He pitched a really nice game,” Carr said. “We missed a few plays out there behind him in a couple spots, then he tried to be a little too fine with his pitches. But he battled hard and gave us a chance to win.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.