Baseball

Westmoreland sports lookahead: Week of April 3
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 6:39 p.m.

Monday

Greensburg Central Catholic's baseball team is anxious to show the returning talent that makes it one of the best teams in WPIAL Class A. But the Centurions, ranked No. 2, have yet to play a game. That could change Monday as GCC, the returning WPIAL runner-up, plays at Monessen in the Section 2-A opener at 4 p.m.

Derry also hopes to play its season opener when it hosts Knoch (0-1) in the Section 1-4A opener at 4:15.

Other baseball to watch: Norwin at Central Catholic, Indiana at Greensburg Salem, Laurel Highlands at Franklin Regional and Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon.

• Latrobe softball hosts Norwin in the Section 2-6A opener, Greensburg Salem visits Franklin Regional and Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

wednesday

After starting the season 3-0, Hempfield baseball dropped two games in a row. But the Spartans' schedule is packed with competitive teams, Bethel Park, their opponent Wednesday, notwithstanding. First pitched is slated for 4:15 at Hempfield.

Latrobe looks to make it three straight wins at home when it hosts Thomas Jefferson at 6, Penn-Trafford hosts Shaler and Greensburg Salem gets a Section 1-4A test at Freeport.

• Class 6A No. 1 Hempfield softball hosts Fox Chapel at 4 in a Section 4 game. Other area softball matchups include Latrobe at Penn Hills (3:45), Allderdice at Norwin (4), Penn-Trafford at Gateway (4), Highlands at Mt. Pleasant (4) and Knoch at Derry (4).

thursday

The Foothills Football Classic returns this summer, and organizers will unveil rosters at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ferrante's Lakeview.

• Mt. Pleasant visits Knoch in a clash of two of the top-rated softball teams in WPIAL Class 4A.

Friday

Competition ramps up early in the track and field season with the 26th Hempfield Area Lady Spartan/15th Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe. The meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m.

• In a rematch of last year's PIAA baseball first round, No. 3 Norwin visits No. 4 Hempfield at 4:15 in a Section 2-6A game. Other baseball to watch: Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, Gateway at Latrobe and Knoch at Yough.

• Offense could be on display when No. 3 Franklin Regional visits No. 2 Penn-Trafford in a Section 1-5A softball game.

