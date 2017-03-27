Shawley's complete game guides Latrobe past Trinity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a legit scoring chance zapped in the home-half of the sixth inning, Latrobe could have crimped out of frustration in a scoreless game against Trinity.

Instead, the Wildcats brushed off a play that went awry, summoned some offense and scored two runs to back a sturdy pitching effort from senior Ryan Shawley and posted a 2-0 nonsection victory Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.

Shawley tossed a complete game, striking out eight and walking one, as the Wildcats improved to 1-1. Trinity also moved to 1-1.

The way Shawley was throwing in front of an error-free defense, he didn't need many runs.

“It makes it easier when you have confidence in your team's ability behind you to field the ball,” Shawley said. “Every time, they made a play for me. I trust them completely.”

Latrobe had left six on base through the first five innings. In the fifth, Dan Stas drove a pitch to deep center, and when the ball was dropped, he bolted to second but was thrown out trying to take third.

To the missed chance in the sixth: Senior catcher Tyler Roble singled to start the inning and took off when senior center fielder Zack Kokoska followed with a sharply hit double. Roble looked like he wanted to score but slowed down just as Kokoska turned on the jets and tried to leg out a triple.

Roble was caught in a rundown and tagged out.

“Zach did the right thing there,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “If anything, that was my bad. We were fortunate to get the offense going when we needed to.”

But the mistakes didn't matter.

Griffin Clark ripped a single to center to score Kokoska for the game's first run, and after Preston Boerio's sacrifice bunt, Ryan Augustine singled to right, but an error allowed Clark to score for a 2-0 lead.

“They had the infield in and Griffin made solid contact, and Augustine followed him,” Basciano said. “We knew we might have to play some small ball.”

That ended up being all the offense Latrobe needed behind Shawley, who threw 94 pitches — new pitch-count rules only allow for 100 pitches by one player in a day.

“Ryan hit his spots and kept kids off balance,” Basciano said. “He pitched a heck of a game.”

With two Trinity runners on base and two outs in the top of the seventh, pinch-hitter Camden Zaken worked Shawley to a full count before he struck out swinging.

Kyle Steele doubled for Trinity, which left a runner at third in the second and fourth innings.

Kyle Kelley took the tough loss for the Hillers, throwing all seven innings, allowing nine hits and walking just one.

Augustine, who led the Wildcats with two hits, said the win helped erase Saturday's tough 3-2 loss to North Allegheny, which scored twice with two outs in the seventh.

“Our coaches do such a great job of exploiting the other teams' weaknesses,” Augustine said. “We knew what spot to hit to on the field. Ryan pitched a great game. We expect that from him.”

Basciano is glad Latrobe is getting games in while a number of teams have yet to play. The team's sleek turf field has been a bonus. The Wildcats have high expectations with 10 seniors on the roster. They reached the WPIAL quarterfinals in Class 4A last season but have moved up to 5A.

“NA was a great test for us; we didn't know much about Trinity, but they played us tough,” he said. “Those are two great tests for us. But our guys know, in our minds, we're 0-0 (until section play starts). These games are just tune-ups.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.