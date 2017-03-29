Weather trends a wash for A-K baseball, softball

Ed Carr, Freeport's new baseball coach, doubts he ever held an optional team practice on a grass-and-dirt diamond in February during his decade-plus on the staffs of Franklin Regional and Penn Hills.

Make no mistake: Those larger school districts provided plenty of amenities. But they didn't control the weather, so Carr worked with his players indoors while he waited for rain and snow to cease.

Then the unusually warm and dry stretches of the past month or two arrived, and Carr, along with myriad other Alle-Kiski Valley baseball and softball coaches, seized the opportunity to train in more spacious confines.

A recent string of rainy days dampened the mood of many WPIAL teams that relished surprisingly dry and sunny preseason schedules. Coaches have begun to wonder if the gains they made at conditioning practices disappeared when cancellations and postponements of scrimmages and nonsection games followed.

The regular season opened last Friday, but entering Wednesday, only Freeport baseball had completed two games.

“Due to the weather last week, we weren't able to get either of our scrimmages in, so we were behind in that aspect,” said Carr, whose Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 with wins Friday and on Monday. “But playing two (nonsection) games without scrimmages, I felt like we were way more prepared than we would've been in the past.

“Against Armstrong (in the season opener), anytime you can go out there without playing a scrimmage and only make one error, rattle off 11 hits, we definitely we prepared. I definitely think being outside and able to do more than just gym work helped with that, for sure.”

Carr credited Freeport's athletic department and lacrosse teams for their willingness to let the baseball and softball programs use the district's new turf surfaces for practices when dirt and grass diamonds remained unplayable.

His sentiments echoed those expressed by other coaches at schools with turf football fields. Grounders might hop differently on real grass, but there's still value in defensive drills that take place on outdoor turf instead of basketball courts.

“Some of the toughest baseball practices are when you're in the gym and you're limited on space,” Deer Lakes baseball coach Josh Tysk said. “At least when we're taking ground balls outside and we're throwing it, we can throw it 90 feet. We can set up a full infield on the turf, and that gives us a good gauge of arm strength and where guys need to be playing, the timing it takes to do different things.”

Tysk and his Lancers will head south Thursday with a plan to sharpen up against out-of-state competition. Their schedule for their trip to the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., includes games against Westerville North (Ohio), Cumberland Regional (N.J.) and Boyd County (Ky.).

Burrell softball recently returned from Myrtle Beach, where it found 70-degree days, clear skies and a game against fellow WPIAL member Chartiers-Houston.

Bucs coach Brian Eshbaugh said agreeable weather in Western Pennsylvania allowed his girls to address their early-season arm aches before they took their trip.

“The warm weather we had while we were still in the conditioning phase was kind of a shocker,” Eshbaugh said. “Switching from the softy softballs (in the gym) to the slightly heavier balls, (players) found out they weren't completely conditioned. The game balls are a little heavier. … I know after the first day outside throwing with the regular balls, we had a lot of ice on the shoulders and arms.

“The unfortunate thing now is we're back to the gym, where we sit and wait to get back outside. That's obviously not what we were looking forward to, but we'll deal with it like everyone else.”

