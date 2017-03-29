Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Offense erupts in Latrobe baseball team's win over Hempfield
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Nick DiAndreth (7) dives back to the bag ahead of the tag of Latrobe's Ryan Augustine (15) in the third inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Griffin Clark (8) slides in with a stolen base in front of Hempfield's Troy Fabean (12) during the first inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (3) tries to gain control of a hard-hit ground ball in the third inning against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar reacts following his RBI double in the second inning against Hempfield on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Justin Wright pitches in the bottom of the second inning against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar (right) is tagged out by Hempfield's Braden Brose on a pick-off play in the first inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (25) watches his fly ball clear the fence for a solo home run during the second inning against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Nick DiAndreth inherits a 7-2 deficit as pitches in relief in the bottom of the fourth against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (3) tries to stretch his RBI scoring double into a triple in the third inning against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar (20) pitches with a 4-1 lead over Hempfield in the third inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Zack Kokoska (right) is congratulated as he crosses the plate following his solo home run in the first inning against Hempfield on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mason Petrosky (18) rounds second base on his way to scoring on Jared Kollar's double in the second inning against Hempfield on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Griffin Clark (8) is tagged out by Hempfield's Dylan Visnic (21) trying to score on a fly out to shallow right-center field on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (25) is congratulated by head coach Tim Buzzard as he rounds third following his solo home run during the second inning against Latrobe on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar pitches in a game against Hempfield on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Nick DiAndreth (right) slides in safely for a stolen base in front of Latrobe's Dan Stas (7) in the third inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.

Latrobe knows it has pitching and defense, both evident in its first two games.

But an explosive offense is ready to follow suit.

The Wildcats baseball team charged up the bats for a 15-hit attack and rolled over visiting Hempfield, 13-5, in a nonsection game under the lights Wednesday night at Graham-Sobota Field.

Senior centerfielder Zach Kokoska went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and winning pitcher Jared Kollar and Antonio Noble drove in two runs each for the Wildcats (2-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

“We knew our bats would come around soon, and they did tonight,” said Kokoska, a Virginia Tech recruit. “We needed a game to get the bats going.”

Kollar pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and two walks and allowed four hits. He threw 95 pitches.

“Offense is usually the last thing to come around,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “We have been in the cage working, and it showed tonight. I am proud of our kids for that. Our kids were excited to play an old section rival in a night game.”

Class 6A No. 4-ranked Hempfield (3-1) was limited to two hits through five innings and needed some help from Latrobe errors to sneak back in the sixth.

“Latrobe has two really good players, and they made some great swings,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We didn't help ourselves out. You can't give a team like that extra outs.”

After Kollar was picked off leading off first base in the bottom of the first, Kokoska followed with a bomb to deep left, the first opposite-field homer of his high school career.

Griffin Clark gave the Wildcats a second run in the inning when he scored from third after Ryan Augustine got caught in a rundown with two outs.

Braden Brose answered Kokoska's blast with a solo shot of his own that nearly cleared the same spot of the fence to make it 2-1 in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the inning, Kollar ripped a two-run double to left-center to make it 4-1. Dan Stas and Mason Petrosky reached base with singles.

Isaiah DiAndreth drove in his brother, Nick, with a double in the third.

Kokoska singled to start the Wildcats' third, stole second and scored on an overthrow to make it 5-2.

Latrobe loaded the bases in the fourth. Stas doubled off the fence, Kollar walked and Preston Boerio reached on an error. Kokoska brought Stas and Kollar home with a sharp single, and it was 7-2.

After Kollar struck out the side, two more runs came home in the fifth on sacrifice flies by Stas and Logan Novello.

“That's what we expect from Jared,” Basciano said. “He was solid tonight.”

Stas finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Nick DiAndreth singled, and Isaiah DiAndreth moved him up on a ground-rule double. Latrobe threw it around in the sixth, and two errors led to two unearned Hempfield runs and it was 9-5.

Antonio Noble got into the act with a two-run triple in the sixth to make it 12-5. Latrobe played several subs late in the game.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Duane Cymmerman, a youth coach and Jeannette grad who collapsed and died Saturday. He has two sons in the Greater Latrobe School District. He was 37.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

