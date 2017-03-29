Offense erupts in Latrobe baseball team's win over Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe knows it has pitching and defense, both evident in its first two games.

But an explosive offense is ready to follow suit.

The Wildcats baseball team charged up the bats for a 15-hit attack and rolled over visiting Hempfield, 13-5, in a nonsection game under the lights Wednesday night at Graham-Sobota Field.

Senior centerfielder Zach Kokoska went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and winning pitcher Jared Kollar and Antonio Noble drove in two runs each for the Wildcats (2-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

“We knew our bats would come around soon, and they did tonight,” said Kokoska, a Virginia Tech recruit. “We needed a game to get the bats going.”

Kollar pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and two walks and allowed four hits. He threw 95 pitches.

“Offense is usually the last thing to come around,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “We have been in the cage working, and it showed tonight. I am proud of our kids for that. Our kids were excited to play an old section rival in a night game.”

Class 6A No. 4-ranked Hempfield (3-1) was limited to two hits through five innings and needed some help from Latrobe errors to sneak back in the sixth.

“Latrobe has two really good players, and they made some great swings,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We didn't help ourselves out. You can't give a team like that extra outs.”

After Kollar was picked off leading off first base in the bottom of the first, Kokoska followed with a bomb to deep left, the first opposite-field homer of his high school career.

Griffin Clark gave the Wildcats a second run in the inning when he scored from third after Ryan Augustine got caught in a rundown with two outs.

Braden Brose answered Kokoska's blast with a solo shot of his own that nearly cleared the same spot of the fence to make it 2-1 in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the inning, Kollar ripped a two-run double to left-center to make it 4-1. Dan Stas and Mason Petrosky reached base with singles.

Isaiah DiAndreth drove in his brother, Nick, with a double in the third.

Kokoska singled to start the Wildcats' third, stole second and scored on an overthrow to make it 5-2.

Latrobe loaded the bases in the fourth. Stas doubled off the fence, Kollar walked and Preston Boerio reached on an error. Kokoska brought Stas and Kollar home with a sharp single, and it was 7-2.

After Kollar struck out the side, two more runs came home in the fifth on sacrifice flies by Stas and Logan Novello.

“That's what we expect from Jared,” Basciano said. “He was solid tonight.”

Stas finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Nick DiAndreth singled, and Isaiah DiAndreth moved him up on a ground-rule double. Latrobe threw it around in the sixth, and two errors led to two unearned Hempfield runs and it was 9-5.

Antonio Noble got into the act with a two-run triple in the sixth to make it 12-5. Latrobe played several subs late in the game.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Duane Cymmerman, a youth coach and Jeannette grad who collapsed and died Saturday. He has two sons in the Greater Latrobe School District. He was 37.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.