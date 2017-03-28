Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Previewing WPIAL Class 6A baseball

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Ryan Kircher started and pitched six innings for Plum in the PIAA Class AAAA state championship game with Boyertown on Thursday, June 16, 2016 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College. Boyertown won 4-1.

Here's a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 6A baseball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Butler (13-6)

2. Pine-Richland (17-5)

3. Norwin (19-4)

4. Hempfield (18-8)

5. Canon-McMillan (14-9)

Section favorites

Section 1

Butler

A pair of elite college prospects will lead the way for Butler — senior pitcher/infielder Cade Negley (Santa Clara) and junior infielder/pitcher Connor Ollio (UNC). Senior outfielder Dallas Hays was an all-section pick last season. Freshman Simon Brown also could make an impact. Pine-Richland returns junior all-section outfielder Maxx Harpalani, a Presbyterian recruit, and senior pitcher Ryan Okuda, a Virginia Tech recruit, as well as George Washington recruit Jacob Maggi. North Allegheny returns three starters — Bobby Brown, Jack Lehew and Alex Messaros. Shaler will rely on nine seniors, who will look to replace three all-section players who graduated. The section also includes Central Catholic and Seneca Valley.

Section 2

Norwin

Defending WPIAL Class AAAA champion Norwin will miss pitcher Chad Coles, who was a key player in the Knights' run to a WPIAL title and is out with a shoulder injury. Senior Ryan Weaver, a Penn State Behrend recruit, returns to the mound after going 4-1. And junior Chris Wallace, a James Madison recruit, will also see innings. Norwin also features Seton Hall recruit Brady Sigut, a junior center fielder. PIAA and WPIAL runner-up Plum, which graduated first-round draft pick Alex Kirilloff and three other all-section players, will be led by seniors Alex Terrell and Michael Anderson and junior Ryan Kircher, who was the starting pitcher in last year's state title game and is headed to Kent State. Hempfield has four starters back, including juniors Josh Fiedor, Isaiah DiAndreth and Justin Wright, a St. John's commit. Penn-Trafford's five returning starters include all-section performer Josh Spiegel, a junior catcher committed to Oklahoma State, and junior infielder Zach Mancz, a Pitt recruit. Connellsville returns senior Derek Orndorff, a Penn State recruit. Penn Hills also is in the section.

Section 3

Canon-McMillan

The Big Macs have a pair of college prospects back on the mound in junior Zach Rohaley and sophomore Cameron Weston, a Michigan recruit. Peters Township returns five position players and four varsity pitchers. The group will be led by senior Coastal Carolina recruit Tor Sehnert, who hit eight home runs and knocked 29 runs while batting .450 last season. Bethel Park has seven starters back, including all-section picks Colin Loughman, Cole Rogers and Justin Meis. Allderdice returns senior all-section infielder Christopher Hough. Upper St. Clair will be paced by five returning starters, including Division I outfield prospect Jackson Geisler. Baldwin and Mt. Lebanon also are in Section 3.

Players to watch

Tor Sehnert, Peters Township, Sr., OF

Connor Ollio, Butler, Jr., IF/P

Ryan Kircher, Plum, Jr., P

Troy LaNeve, Pine-Richland, So., OF

Josh Spiegel, Penn-Trafford, Jr., C

