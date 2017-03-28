Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Previewing WPIAL Class 5A baseball

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar bats during a scrimmage with Blairsville on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Greater Latrobe High School.

Here's a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 5A baseball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Latrobe (14-8)

2. Montour (14-4)

3. North Hills (13-8)

4. West Allegheny (14-6)

5. Franklin Regional (14-8)

Section favorites

Section 1

North Hills

The Indians return seven starters and added Vincentian Academy transfer Garret Barto. Senior pitcher Billy Welsh (IUP) and junior Steven Miller will anchor the pitching staff. Miller and senior Anthony Ruggieri, a Denison recruit, were all-section performers in the infield. Mars will be led by junior catcher Jack Anderson, a Northwestern recruit, as well as pitchers Will Bednar and Frankie Craska. Hampton will lean on junior Phil Conti, an all-section infielder. Fox Chapel graduated four all-section players. Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Kiski Area and Obama Academy also are in Section 1.

Section 2

Montour

The Spartans were the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA playoffs last season before falling to Knoch in the quarterfinals. They appear poised to compete again, led by three college-bound players — senior pitcher/infielder Trent Vietmeier (LSU) and senior pitchers Devin Dunn (VCU) and Corey Burkes (Youngstown State). West Allegheny will feature several pitching prospects in senior Coastal Carolina recruit Michael Crawford, Cal (Pa.) recruit Steve Twardy and freshman Austin Hendrick. Alderson-Broaddus commit Chase Claus will do the catching. Chartiers Valley graduated four college players after winning the WPIAL Class AAA title. Senior Dante Panucci returns at first base after an all-section campaign. Brashear, Carrick, Moon and Trinity also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Latrobe

Six senior starters come back from the Wildcats' quarterfinal team that had three all-section players, including Virginia Tech recruit Zach Kokoska, who hit .456 with 16 RBIs. He also struck out 40 as a pitcher. Fellow senior Jared Kollar is the team's top pitcher who went 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA last season. The Seton Hill recruit also hit .413. Senior Ryan Shawley, a Chatham recruit, also will be a key factor in the rotation. Franklin Regional, which reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season, returns shortstop Will Constantin and outfielder/first baseman Noah Weiner, a pair of seniors who earned all-section honors. Senior Michael Haley, an Ashland recruit, is back behind the plate, and senior designated hitter Alex Christie, a Grove City recruit, hit .357 last spring. Gateway will rely on pitcher Mason Boehm and juniors Mike Vojnik and Kris Dick, as well as La Roche recruit Dylan Urban in the outfield. Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Thomas Jefferson and Woodland Hills also are in the section.

Players to watch

Jack Anderson, Jr., C, Mars

Corey Burkes, Sr., P, Montour

Devin Dunn, Sr., P, Montour

Zach Kokoska, Sr., P/OF, Latrobe

Trent Vietmeier, Sr., P/3B/1B, Montour

