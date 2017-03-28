Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Previewing WPIAL Class 4A baseball

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Blackhawk pitcher Mark Engel tags out Hopewell's Santino Ciccone at home plate during their game Monday, April 25, 2016, at Chippewa Park. Ciccone was trying to score on a wild pitch. Blackhawk won 10-6.

Here's a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 4A baseball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Blackhawk (18-6)

2. South Park (13-8)

3. Knoch (14-8)

4. South Fayette (8-10)

5. Belle Vernon (16-5)

Section favorites

Section 1

Knoch

Knoch returns four college-bound players, including outfielders Dominick Bucko (Kent State) and Jake Herrit (Army). Dylan Swarmer also returns behind the plate. Derry returns seven starters, including all-section pitcher/outfielder Josh Bauer (.360) and pitcher/infielder Zack Blystone (1.77 ERA). Freeport will be led by Nevin Decroo, who was all-section and hit .400 last season. Trajan Jones (1.81 ERA) and Tommy Budash (.397) lead Indiana. Deer Lakes, Greensburg Salem, Highlands and Yough also are in Section 1.

Section 2

Blackhawk

The Cougars reached the PIAA tournament after placing second in the WPIAL and return plenty of pitching. The staff will be led by senior Mark Engel, a Radford recruit, and senior Jon Pence. Junior infielder Mike Turconi (Wake Forest) will lead the position players. Quaker Valley will look to challenge behind infielders Yender Almanzar and Jack Hendricks (Ursinus) and outfielder Collin Jackovic, a senior all-section performer. The Quakers have reached the PIAA playoffs each of the past four seasons, while tallying a combined 66-13 record. Hopewell has four returning starters, including Tyler Sabo, who hit .422 and all-section junior catcher Mitch Heranic (.300). South Fayette features five returning starters, including senior pitcher/outfielder Tristan Tinney. Ambridge, Beaver, Central Valley and New Castle also will compete in Section 2.

Section 3

Belle Vernon

The Leopards have several talented prospects, including senior catcher Jordan Zilka (Mercyhurst) and senior pitcher/infielder Jake Callaway (Potomac State). They also will feature pitchers Joel Engstrom, Evan Johnston and Devin Judy (Gannon). South Park returns a veteran squad led by senior Kyle Thompson and junior Tyler Bywalski on the mound. Thompson was an all-section pitcher last season. Shortstop Jordan Reeves hit .350 last season for McGuffey. Six starters are back for Ringgold, including pitcher/shortstop Ryan Varley, who hit .384. Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, Uniontown and West Mifflin also will compete in Section 3.

Players to watch

Dominick Bucko, Jr., OF, Knoch

Mark Engel, Sr., INF/P, Blackhawk

Jake Herrit, Jr., INF/P, Knoch

Trajan Jones, Jr., P, Indiana

Michael Turconi, Jr., INF/P, Blackhawk

