Previewing WPIAL Class 3A baseball
Updated 32 minutes ago
Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 3A baseball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. Riverside (22-3)
2. Steel Valley (11-6)
3. Avonworth (17-3)
4. Mt. Pleasant (9-10)
5. Burrell (10-7)
Section favorites
Section 1
Steel Valley
The Ironmen reached the WPIAL quarterfinals before running into Riverside last season. Steel Valley has the talent to again be a contender, behind a pair of all-section performers — senior pitcher Tanner Cannon and sophomore outfielder Andre Good. Valley returns eight starters, including senior shortstop Jeremy Iellimo, an all-section selection. Senior pitcher Nick Tarasi is back for Shady Side Academy after an all-section season. Burrell will rely on senior Dean Edwards, junior Drew Cambal and sophomore Luke Virag to anchor the pitching staff. East Allegheny and South Allegheny also are in the section.
Section 2
Riverside
Reigning WPIAL Class AA champion Riverside lost two key pitchers from its rotation but does return senior Adam Jeannette, a 6-foot-5 righty who helped fuel a dominant playoff run. The lineup will be built around seniors Christian Cicchinelli, Dylan Speicher and Ricky Wass, as well as junior Austin Dambach. Coach Dan Oliastro has a 602-390 record in 49 seasons. Junior infielder Alex Osborn (.452) returns for Avonworth after an all-section campaign. Beaver Falls returns seven starters, including senior infielder Dalton Cleckley, an all-section selection. Ellwood City, Mohawk, New Brighton and South Side Beaver also are in Section 2.
Section 3
Brownsville
After going 12-0 in section play last season, Brownsville again has high expectations. The Falcons have five starters back, including junior center fielder Josh Davidson and sophomore catcher D.J. Zimcosky. Seniors Tyler Herman and Jaryn Addis also return. Seniors Jason Beranek and Brady Duricko are the lone returning starters for Mt. Pleasant. Senior first baseman/pitcher Brandon McCormick also will make an impact. Southmoreland will look to senior Anthony Hunt to anchor the pitching staff and Kevin Richards is a Gannon recruit. Washington returns seven starters, including leading hitter Jordan Swart. Charleroi, Seton-La Salle and Waynesburg also compete in Section 3.
Players to watch
Tanner Cannon, Sr., P, Steel Valley
Dalton Cleckley, Sr., 3B, Beaver Falls
Adam Jeannette, Sr., P, Riverside
Alex Osborn, Jr., INF, Avonworth
Hunter Robinson, Sr., P/OF, Waynesburg