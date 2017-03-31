North Hills baseball team returns plethora of experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the North Hills baseball team takes its annual spring training trip to the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, coach Randy Miller's aim is to answer any questions he still has about his team by the start of WPIAL play.

The Indians had few unknowns prior to this year's southern migration, and by the time they returned to Western Pa., players had secured seven of the nine starting jobs.

Though seven players graduated from a team that earned a second-place section finish and returned to the district playoffs a year ago after a season's absence, only two started. Seven letterwinners and 10 seniors, the most Miller has ever had on one team, are back to form an upperclassmen-only roster.

It's a group that Miller and senior utility player Luke Chutko believe can compete with whomever North Hills faces in Class 5A and a brand new section with Fox Chapel, Hampton and Mars, among others.

“We have a lot of guys returning, and we all have one goal in mind,” Chutko said. “That's to win a (WPIAL) championship.”

Whether this all-around strength can help North Hills end a stretch of postseason futility spanning decades, having won one playoff game since the 1980s, is a topic the team isn't focused on quite yet.

“I keep telling the guys, ‘Don't get too high, don't get too low,' ” said Miller, who is in his fifth year. “Let's go play.”

By having this mindset, Miller hopes to avoid the extreme peaks and valleys that defined last season. An explosive 10-1 start gave way to a 3-7 finish, which ended with a first-round playoff defeat to Canon-McMillan where NH built an early lead only to give it away.

Despite the disappointment caused by last season and that final defeat, Chutko believes the experience helped.

“Just reminding yourself of how that felt, to make sure you never feel that again, for a lot of these guys is going to be really beneficial, myself included,” Chutko said. “No one wants that feeling.”

Chutko said one possible reason for the team's second-half nosedive last season might have been players wearing down over such a concentrated season: 21 games over 54 days.

He also cited the workload taken on by the two main pitchers, graduated seniors Brendan Burke and Mike Serpa, as a possible factor. They combined for nine of the team's 13 wins and six complete games.

But with six players available who have varsity mound time, depending on a couple high-quality arms shouldn't be necessary.

Twelve pitchers performed over the four-game spring trip. Such a high volume of skill has the team optimistic.

When evaluating his own performance during that rough stretch last season, Miller found himself to be too focused on future results and what they meant in relation to winning a section title, which resulted in his putting needless added pressure on players.

Miller said the aim this season is for players to still work in self-inflicted pressure situations but for those instances to come through self-visualization during practice.

The team has tried to stave off mental and physical breakdown by making training sessions as efficient as possible and eliminating needless repetition and micro-managing. There's no need for that when this team already has shown it knows what's necessary.

When facing traditional section opponents in the past such as North Allegheny or Butler, Chutko and Miller could sense the effect knowing the importance of those matchups had on players: It made them tight and anxious.

With so many unfamiliar teams on this spring's schedule, neither thinks that will be an issue.

“It's a new section, it's a new year, it's a breath of fresh air,” Miller said. “And you know what? I think we've got a shot here.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.