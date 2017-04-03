Shaler baseball works out the kinks before section play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Being saddled with the task of having to earn respect in a section littered with heavyweights is something Shaler pitcher Christian Seelhorst thinks about often.

With five nonsection games to prepare for what promises to be a brutal Section 1-6A playoff race, the Titans baseball team has plenty of time to build the disrespect narrative.

Shaler also has an opportunity to build up steam following back-to-back wins over Kiski Area (5-4) and Mt. Lebanon (4-1) last Friday and Saturday, respectively. Seelhorst pitched six innings against the Blue Devils to help the Titans even their record at 2-2.

Road contests against Plum and Penn-Trafford, both of which were played past deadline for this edition, were also scheduled to help Shaler prepare for its section opener against North Allegheny Friday.

Making a run at the playoffs — despite losing six starters — is a personal challenge.

“It's something we look forward to as a team,” Seelhorst said. “It's something we strive for when we are an underdog. Coach (Brian) Junker prides himself with beating all the teams that are supposed to beat us by 10 runs. It's motivational to us.”

Outside of Butler, which has never won a district title, Shaler is the only team in the section that hasn't won a WPIAL crown since 2000. North Allegheny (2003, 2005, 2008, 2013) and Pine-Richland (2004-06, 2010) have each won four, Seneca Valley captured three (2011-12, 2014) and Central Catholic won in 2015.

The Titans, who last took home gold in 1999, got some of their kinks worked out in the first week of the season. Shaler dropped its first two games to Hempfield and North Hills before Nick Friel picked up the win in his start against the Cavaliers.

“We should get all of our errors out now,” Friel said. “When we get to the bigger games, we will be ready for those games.”

Titans coach Brian Junker couldn't be reached for comment. What has helped Shaler get through early struggles is chemistry.

With a nicer-than-usual spring, Shaler was able to get outside and practice more. For a young team which needed extra work, it was the perfect scenario.

“I feel like we are playing better together,” Seelhorst said. “No one is saying they are better than one another. Everyone respects each other.”

Channeling that energy into a much-coveted playoff spot won't be an easy road. After facing some early adversity, the Titans won't be frazzled if the games are tight.

“We learned to keep pushing and not give up,” Friel said. “We need to keep going through and take it one pitch at a time.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.