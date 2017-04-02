Top-end talent gets gritty for Pine-Richland baseball

The last time they took the diamond, members of the Pine-Richland baseball team enjoyed a masterful performance from senior pitcher Ryan Okuda en route to a 1-0 victory over Hempfield.

The Rams' lefty no-hit the Spartans, striking out 17 of the 22 batters he faced.

While Okuda, a Virginia Tech commit, was untouchable on the mound last Thursday, he wasn't the only player on the team to earn a moment in the post-game spotlight.

“Beating Hempfield, 1-0, and Okuda was phenomenal, striking out 17 and throwing a no-hitter. The one kid that scored, hit a triple and you know who got our ‘jar of grit' after the game? Josh Johnson, the kid who put the ball in play to score the guy from third,” Pine-Richland coach Kurt Wolfe said.

“That's who got the jar of grit because he did his job. He had to put the ball in play with less then two outs and a guy on third. He brought home the run and ultimately got the victory for us.”

After each game this season, Wolfe said he plans on handing out two separate honors: a jar of grit and a poker chip. For his stellar work hurling against Hempfield, Okuda earned himself the poker chip, which represents the top performer on the field, and being all-in for the team.

With the talent that Pine-Richland (5-0) possesses on its roster, it is likely there will be no shortage of poker chips being handed out this season.

The Rams own a stable of live arms with Okuda, Presbyterian commit Maxx Harpalani, Mercyhurst commit Hunter Treece, and their No. 2 pitcher, Thomas Zbezinski, who Wolfe described as a bulldog on the bump.

At the plate, last season's Section 1-AAAA champs return sophomore sluggers Matt Wood and Troy LaNeve, the latter a Vanderbilt pledge. Also back are senior shortstop Jacob Maggi and center fielder and leadoff hitter Alex Lamendola. According to Wolfe, big things also are expected of second baseman Joey Bolick, first baseman Craig Kunkel and designated hitter Jeremy Burnstein.

But with a roster that seems to ooze collegiate baseball talent, the team's head coach wants to ensure his players understand that skill doesn't automatically win out. That's where the jar of grit comes in.

“Everyone always says, ‘You guys have a lot back, you guys have a lot of D1 guys, a lot of D2 guys,' and they're right. This can be a very special group,” Wolfe said.

“How many times do you hear the cliché that talent is only part of it? We talk about grit a lot, and we give out that jar of grit at the end of every game. The guy that just goes out there and does their job, the unsung hero, that's who gets the jar of grit. As long as they're willing to sacrifice and get gritty, this could be a very, very good team.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.