Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Previewing WPIAL Class A baseball

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Serra Catholic’s Nate Piontka looks to turn a double play over Vincentian Academy’s Nick Kempa during a PIAA semifinal baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2016 at Greater Latrobe High School. Vincentian Academy won 2-0.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Here's a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 2A baseball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Serra Catholic (24-3)

2. OLSH (17-4)

3. Neshannock (20-4)

4. California (17-3)

5. Shenango (11-12)

Section favorites

Section 1

California

The Trojans were a No. 3 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs last season before being upset by Brentwood. Though they graduated three all-section players, California will lean on senior catcher/pitcher Nate Luketich and senior infielder Johnny DeFranco, who both earned all-section honors. The Trojans return eight starters. Carmichaels will be paced by senior infielder Joel Spishock, an all-section pick. Beth-Center returns eight starters, including leading hitter Tyler Zelenik. Bentworth, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Fort Cherry also in Section 1.

Section 2

OLSH

Seven starters are back for OLSH, which reached the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals a year ago and is 81-28 with three section titles in the past five seasons. The group includes three all-section selections — senior first baseman Kiefer Bishop (.564), junior infielder Patrick Brogan (.452) and senior pitcher/infielder Dylan Osheka (.386), who went 6-1 with a 0.87 ERA last season. While Neshannock will miss graduated pitcher Frank Fraschetti, the Lancers' cupboard won't be bare. All-section senior catcher Brandon Scheidemantle is back, along with several talented underclassmen. Shenango, which finished fourth in the WPIAL tournament a year ago and just missed out on a PIAA tournament berth, will be led by junior pitcher Jake Merkel. Senior outfielder Ron Esposito was an all-section selection. Aliquippa, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Freedom, Laurel and Summit Academy also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Serra Catholic

The reigning WPIAL Class A champion Eagles have six starters back, including three pitchers who were nearly unbeatable last year. Juniors Ben Visnesky (8-1, 1.1 ERA), Nate Piontka (6-0, 1.04 ERA) and Zac Bowen (15 straight no-hit innings streak) lead the experienced staff. Piontka also hit .488. Senior ace Tanner Klein (5-1, 2.14 ERA) returns to lead Brentwood. WPIAL quarterfinalist Bishop Canevin will be guided by eight returning starters, including all-section pitcher/short stop Tyler Lampus. Riverview will be led by pitchers Brandon Davis, Jake Hanus, Jordan Zatawski and Ben Blacksmith. Apollo-Ridge, Brentwood, Carlynton, Northgate and Sto-Rox also are in Section 3.

Players to watch

Kiefer Bishop, Sr., 1B, OLSH

Nate Luketich, Sr., P/C, California

Nate Piontka, Jr., P/SS, Serra Catholic

Joel Spishock, Sr., INF, Carmichaels

Ben Visnesky, Jr., P, Serra Catholic

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.