Previewing WPIAL Class A baseball
Updated 13 minutes ago
Here's a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 2A baseball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. Serra Catholic (24-3)
2. OLSH (17-4)
3. Neshannock (20-4)
4. California (17-3)
5. Shenango (11-12)
Section favorites
Section 1
California
The Trojans were a No. 3 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs last season before being upset by Brentwood. Though they graduated three all-section players, California will lean on senior catcher/pitcher Nate Luketich and senior infielder Johnny DeFranco, who both earned all-section honors. The Trojans return eight starters. Carmichaels will be paced by senior infielder Joel Spishock, an all-section pick. Beth-Center returns eight starters, including leading hitter Tyler Zelenik. Bentworth, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Fort Cherry also in Section 1.
Section 2
OLSH
Seven starters are back for OLSH, which reached the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals a year ago and is 81-28 with three section titles in the past five seasons. The group includes three all-section selections — senior first baseman Kiefer Bishop (.564), junior infielder Patrick Brogan (.452) and senior pitcher/infielder Dylan Osheka (.386), who went 6-1 with a 0.87 ERA last season. While Neshannock will miss graduated pitcher Frank Fraschetti, the Lancers' cupboard won't be bare. All-section senior catcher Brandon Scheidemantle is back, along with several talented underclassmen. Shenango, which finished fourth in the WPIAL tournament a year ago and just missed out on a PIAA tournament berth, will be led by junior pitcher Jake Merkel. Senior outfielder Ron Esposito was an all-section selection. Aliquippa, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Freedom, Laurel and Summit Academy also are in Section 2.
Section 3
Serra Catholic
The reigning WPIAL Class A champion Eagles have six starters back, including three pitchers who were nearly unbeatable last year. Juniors Ben Visnesky (8-1, 1.1 ERA), Nate Piontka (6-0, 1.04 ERA) and Zac Bowen (15 straight no-hit innings streak) lead the experienced staff. Piontka also hit .488. Senior ace Tanner Klein (5-1, 2.14 ERA) returns to lead Brentwood. WPIAL quarterfinalist Bishop Canevin will be guided by eight returning starters, including all-section pitcher/short stop Tyler Lampus. Riverview will be led by pitchers Brandon Davis, Jake Hanus, Jordan Zatawski and Ben Blacksmith. Apollo-Ridge, Brentwood, Carlynton, Northgate and Sto-Rox also are in Section 3.
Players to watch
Kiefer Bishop, Sr., 1B, OLSH
Nate Luketich, Sr., P/C, California
Nate Piontka, Jr., P/SS, Serra Catholic
Joel Spishock, Sr., INF, Carmichaels
Ben Visnesky, Jr., P, Serra Catholic