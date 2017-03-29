Previewing WPIAL Class A baseball
Here is a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class A baseball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. Vincentian Academy (21-7)
2. Greensburg C.C. (15-5)
3. Sewickley Academy (9-5)
4. Rochester (9-8)
5. Jeannette (9-8)
Section favorites
Section 1
Vincentian Academy
After claiming the PIAA title a season ago, the Royals return plenty of offensive punch, led by the Fedko brothers — Christian, a senior who hit seven home runs and had 28 RBIs, and Kyler a junior who batted .611 with 23 RBIs last season. Both are UConn recruits. Junior pitcher Aidan Thomson also is a college prospect. Springdale has to replace six starters, but does return two-year starter Sammy Carey, who plays pitcher, short stop and center field. Union returns four starters after finishing 9-1 in section play last season, including all-section pitcher/infielder Matt Costello. Eden Christian, Leechburg and St. Joseph also are in Section 1.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic
The WPIAL runner-up Centurions are rounding into form after several players joined the team late following the basketball team's run in the PIAA tournament. The group will be led by three all-section players — senior P/OF Neal McDermott, senior P/INF Jack Liberatore and senior OF Ben Herzog. Liberatore is an Ohio recruit, and McDermott will play at Seton Hill. Jeannette has to replace just three graduates and returns senior pitchers Mike Pompei and Blaze Tran, who both had a sub-3.00 ERA. Junior Tre Cunningham also will see innings on the mound. Jefferson-Morgan returns seven starters, including Isaac Dean (.400) and Eli Rafail (.432). Mapletown has six starters back, led by short stop Dylan Rush, who was an all-Greene County selection. West Greene has five starters returning. Geibel and Monessen also are in Section 2.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy
The Panthers reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season with the help of several talented underclassmen. That group included now-senior catcher Derek Littlefield, senior outfielder Tommy Lasorda and junior pitcher Joe Straka. The trio will lead the Panthers in a competitive Section 3. Though Hunter Valent and Mason Robson graduated after all-section seasons, Rochester returns a talented group, led by senior pitcher Tyler Vargan. Cornell has six starters back, including pitcher Billy Welsh (3.94 ERA). Pitchers Matt Evans and Brandon Scott will lead Quigley Catholic. Avella, Clairton and Western Beaver also will play in Section 3.
Players to watch
Christian Fedko, Sr., INF/P/C, Vincentian Academy
Kyler Fedko, Jr., INF, Vincentian Academy
Jack Liberatore, Sr., INF/P, Greensburg C.C.
Derek Littlefield, Sr., C, Sewickley Academy
Neal McDermott, Sr., P/OF, Greensburg C.C.