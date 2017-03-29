Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Previewing WPIAL Class A baseball

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Vincentian Academy's Christian Fedko (7) reacts after scoring his team's first run in the PIAA Class A state championship game with Meyersdale on Friday, June 17, 2016 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College. Vincentian Academy won 5-2.

Updated 2 hours ago

Here is a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class A baseball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Vincentian Academy (21-7)

2. Greensburg C.C. (15-5)

3. Sewickley Academy (9-5)

4. Rochester (9-8)

5. Jeannette (9-8)

Section favorites

Section 1

Vincentian Academy

After claiming the PIAA title a season ago, the Royals return plenty of offensive punch, led by the Fedko brothers — Christian, a senior who hit seven home runs and had 28 RBIs, and Kyler a junior who batted .611 with 23 RBIs last season. Both are UConn recruits. Junior pitcher Aidan Thomson also is a college prospect. Springdale has to replace six starters, but does return two-year starter Sammy Carey, who plays pitcher, short stop and center field. Union returns four starters after finishing 9-1 in section play last season, including all-section pitcher/infielder Matt Costello. Eden Christian, Leechburg and St. Joseph also are in Section 1.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic

The WPIAL runner-up Centurions are rounding into form after several players joined the team late following the basketball team's run in the PIAA tournament. The group will be led by three all-section players — senior P/OF Neal McDermott, senior P/INF Jack Liberatore and senior OF Ben Herzog. Liberatore is an Ohio recruit, and McDermott will play at Seton Hill. Jeannette has to replace just three graduates and returns senior pitchers Mike Pompei and Blaze Tran, who both had a sub-3.00 ERA. Junior Tre Cunningham also will see innings on the mound. Jefferson-Morgan returns seven starters, including Isaac Dean (.400) and Eli Rafail (.432). Mapletown has six starters back, led by short stop Dylan Rush, who was an all-Greene County selection. West Greene has five starters returning. Geibel and Monessen also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy

The Panthers reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season with the help of several talented underclassmen. That group included now-senior catcher Derek Littlefield, senior outfielder Tommy Lasorda and junior pitcher Joe Straka. The trio will lead the Panthers in a competitive Section 3. Though Hunter Valent and Mason Robson graduated after all-section seasons, Rochester returns a talented group, led by senior pitcher Tyler Vargan. Cornell has six starters back, including pitcher Billy Welsh (3.94 ERA). Pitchers Matt Evans and Brandon Scott will lead Quigley Catholic. Avella, Clairton and Western Beaver also will play in Section 3.

Players to watch

Christian Fedko, Sr., INF/P/C, Vincentian Academy

Kyler Fedko, Jr., INF, Vincentian Academy

Jack Liberatore, Sr., INF/P, Greensburg C.C.

Derek Littlefield, Sr., C, Sewickley Academy

Neal McDermott, Sr., P/OF, Greensburg C.C.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.