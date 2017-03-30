Westmoreland roundup: Greensburg Salem honors deceased baseball coach before win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The late Jim Stewart would have been proud Thursday. Not because he was honored, but because Greensburg Salem baseball defeated Kiski School, 11-4.

But this day belong to Stewart and his family. Greensburg Salem officials, boosters and Stewart's family honored the former coach with the dedication of a scoreboard beyond the left-field fence.

Stewart died last year after a long battle with cancer.

Along with dedication of the scoreboard, Greensburg Salem coach Bill Wisniewski presented Stewart's wife, Jane, his No. 21 uniform.

“Stew was someone who didn't want much, but deserved everything he got,” Wisniewski said. “He gave his heart to coaching. He was a great friend.”

Wisniewski was Stewart's assistant before the two switched places a couple of years ago.

“Jim was a great coach, teacher and mentor of kids,” Greensburg Salem athletic director Lynn Jobe said. “This was to honor his legacy and let the kids know what he meant to the program.”

Aaron Putt had three hits and two RBIs, and Dajauhn Hertzog had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Lions (1-0). Alec Shaw earned the win after allowing three hits and striking out four in three innings.

Norwin 8, Indiana 2 — Ryan Weaver scattered four hits over five innings and struck out five as Norwin (2-0) tallied a nonsection win. Brady Sigut and Matt Lamanti each had two hits for the Knights.

Yough 19, Southmoreland 0 (5 inn.) — Scott Houseman, Nathaniel Roebuck and Brian Donahue all had three RBIs as Yough (1-0) earned a nonsection win.

Softball

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 2 — Brooke Zanotto had two hits and Jocelyn Behr doubled to help Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-0) earn a Section 1-5A win. Angalee Beall struck out six batters and earned the victory.

Greensburg Salem 8, Woodland Hills 2 — Tiffany Bruzda went 3 for 4 with a triple, and Malaina Pasko and Syd Tressler each had two hits with a double to help Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-1) claim a Section 1-5A victory. Rena Caruso scattered two hits with six strikeouts to earn the win.

St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 6 — Kara Johnston was 2 for 4 with a double, but Jeannette (0-2, 0-1) fell short in a Section 3-A contest. Faith Johnston took the loss for Jeannette.

Saegertown 3, Ligonier Valley 2— Lexie Petrof threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts, but Ligonier Valley (2-1) lost a nonsection decision.

Boys tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0 — Sean Vannatta, Everest Yan and Surya Seth earned straight-sets wins in singles play as Franklin Regional improved to 3-2 in Section 1-AAA.