Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Fox Chapel looks to rebuild with young lineup

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Fox Chapel senior Jake Mucci pitches during scrimmage on Tuesday at home against Moon .

Updated 12 hours ago

After posting a 12-8 record (8-2 in section) and securing a trip to the WPIAL playoffs last year, the Fox Chapel baseball team will be looking at a lot of new faces on the diamond.

Nine players from last year's squad graduated.

“This year's team has 12 players that will not have played a varsity game until this season,” FC coach Michael Frank said.

The Foxes have five senior starters and letterwinners returning in Jacob Hughes (2B), Josh Kiefer (C), Nick McRandal (SS/P), Jake Mucci (3B/P) and Ben Rosen (OF).

The rest of the roster includes senior Elias Panos (OF); juniors Alex Miles (SS/P), Greg Humbert (P) and Reed Bursic (OF); sophomores Mitchell Miles (OF), Matthew Jerpe (3B), TJ Johnston (3B/OF), Jacob Gruden (OF/P), James Patterson (1B/C), Jonathan Simon (P/OF/1B) and Noah Marks (1B/P); along with freshman Alex McRandal (C).

“We will have strong senior leadership and a promising group of young players that are eager to improve each day,” Frank said. “The younger players are starting to become accustomed to varsity level baseball with the help of our returning letterwinners from last season.

“We've once again loaded our schedule with challenging nonsection games to prepare ourselves for the grind of section play. We're excited to see what these kids can do.”

The Foxes will be in a new section with the change to six classifications.

They will compete in Section 1-5A with Armstrong, Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars, North Hills and Obama Academy.

“It'll be interesting to see some of the new teams in our section that we have never played before like Armstrong, Hampton, Mars and Obama Academy,” Frank said. “We will see familiar faces in North Hills and Kiski Area, and they are always quality teams.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.