Baseball

Gateway baseball team enjoys advantage of pitching depth

Cody Scott | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Mason Boehm takes part in baseball practice Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Gateway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway's Kristofer Dick takes part in baseball practice Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Gateway.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Gateway baseball team's depth, particularly in the pitching rotation, sets it up for a successful season. With the new pitch count rule, the Gators have an edge over teams thanks to three ace-material starters along with three relievers and a closer.

Coach Bill Stoops could not be happier with the group he has.

“They are all prepared to go on any given day,” Stoops said. “We are able to use matchups to give us that extra edge, something other teams do not have the benefit of.”

Said senior starting pitcher Mason Boehm: “The deep staff that we have keeps us fresh. We are able to stay fresh, and we are able to make the adjustments in-game if needed without losing a step.”

Junior starting pitcher Kris Dick added, “With the new pitch count we can go our three to four innings and still be ready for the next game. We believe in our setup guys to finish what we started.”

With the number of dominant pitchers in the rotation, some friction might be expected. Not for Gateway. The Gators embrace what they have.

“We are a tight-knit team,” Boehm said. “A lot of us have been playing with each other since we were 7 and 8 years old. We believe in what each other can do.”

Said Dick: “This group is like family. We feed off each other well. We are all on the same page, and we pick each other up when we have to.”

Stoops had high praise for the group's maturity. Not only is the rotation deep, but it is experienced, with seniors Eric Dawkins and Austin Conroy and juniors Michael Vojnik and Eric Dawkins.

“They communicate real well. Everyone is on the same page,” Stoops said. “The only difficult part is they all want the ball, But I will take that as a problem any day.”

With sometimes having the extra days to rest, the players emphasized the importance of staying in rhythm.

“The coaches do a good job keeping us ready,” Boehm said. “On our days off we do our bullpen sessions. It helps our command, and it helps us stay loose.”

Stoops added, “Even though we have the ability to keep fresh arms on the mound at all times, if someone is dealing, we are going to roll with that guy, until we are forced to take him out.”

Stoops, Boehm and Dick are on the same page regarding what they expect this season. The goal always is to win. They expect to make a run at the WPIAL title and go from there.

“We are all ready to pitch on any given day,” Dick said. “We all want to pitch every game, but we also understand that down the stretch when it matters most, we will be in a better situation than any other team.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

