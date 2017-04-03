TJ baseball aims for improvement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thomas Jefferson is looking to turn around its recent downward trend on the baseball diamond.

The Jaguars have posted 8-12 and 9-11 records the past two seasons.

Prior to that, the TJ baseball team was a WPIAL playoff qualifier for five consecutive years, with two section titles and two runner-up finishes in section play.

One of the team leaders this spring is senior catcher Bobby Kelley, the starting quarterback on TJ's football team for three years.

Kelley has been a mainstay behind the plate for the Jaguars. He is a fourth-year varsity player in baseball.

“As always, the expectations are the same. We want to win the section, WPIAL and state titles,” Kelley said. “But, we want to mainly focus on getting back to our winning ways. Our program has been down for a few years, so we want to turn it around.”

Kelley plans to attend Penn State to study chemistry following his high school graduation.

“My only personal goal is to go out a winner,” he said. “This is my last season as a TJ Jaguar, so I want it to be a memorable one.”

Along with Kelley, the Jaguars are led by the likes of seniors Ian Logue (P, 3B, 1B), Zane Zandier (CF, P), Luke Galioto (SS/P), Tom Conley (SS/3B) and Zach Wagner (OF); juniors Garret Fairman (LF, P), David Lee (RF, P), Kevin Rehak (2B) and Luke Warhola (1B, P); and sophomore Josh Reynolds (3B, 1B).

Zandier is a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball. He will continue his football career at Virginia and will major in business.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver/safety on the TJ football team, Zandier was recruited as an outside linebacker. He also recently was selected to participate in the Roundball Classic to be held April 28-29 at Geneva College.

He is a three-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball.

“We're hoping to just do everything we can to win games early in the season,” Zandier said. “Find what works best for us, and go with it. We want to make our senior year memorable and make a playoff run.”

Other members of the team's deep pitching corps include seniors Ryan Haythorn, Lorenzo Sauro and John Stover; junior Brayden Lautner, and freshman Camden Dimidjian.

“Our main strength is pitching,” Zandier said. “We have 11 guys that can be on the mound at any time. With the new pitch limit, it should help us in the weeks we play multiple games.”

TJ's early season lineup consists of Kelley (C), Logue (1B), Rehak (2B), Reynolds (3B) and Galioto (SS) around the infield; Fairman (LF), Zandier (CF) and Lee (RF) in the outfield; with Warhola as a designated hitter.

“Our team is well-balanced,” Lee said. “Everybody can hit well when needed, our pitching staff is consistent, and our defense is strong. At a lot of our practices, we have been getting reps in the cages and field, along with some defensive plays.”

Thomas Jefferson is a member of Section 3 in Class 5A, along with Albert Gallatin, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport and Woodland Hills.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play their next two games at home — Friday against Laurel Highlands, and Monday against Franklin Regional.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.