Baseball

TJ coaches offer major league perspective

Ray Fisher | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Pitching is a top priority on the Thomas Jefferson baseball team.

The Jaguars' coaching staff includes head coach Kevin Gryboski and assistant David Lee. Both are former major league hurlers.

“Both of our coaches pitched in the major leagues, so it's no surprise that our strength this year is going to be our pitching staff,” Bobby Kelley, the Jaguars' starting catcher, said. “We have a deep staff with 11 guys that can get the job done.”

Gryboski, 43, played for the Atlanta Braves (2002-05), Texas Rangers (2005) and Washington Nationals (2006).

Gryboski was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round of the 1994 MLB amateur draft, and the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 1995 MLB amateur draft. He attended Wilkes-Barre High School and Wilkes University.

Lee, who recently celebrated his 45th birthday, played for the Colorado Rockies (1999-2000), San Diego Padres (2001) and Cleveland Indians (2003-2004).

Lee was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 23rd round of the 1995 MLB amateur draft. He attended Langley High School and Mercyhurst College.

Both were right-handed relief specialists; both ended their careers with a winning record in the majors.

“Having two coaches that played in ‘The Show' is a large advantage,” said Zane Zandier, a senior center fielder who also is a member of TJ's pitching staff. “They know the little details that most people don't about being on the mound that go a long way. Knowing what to do in every possible situation is the key.”

The Jaguars' pitching corps consists of seniors Ian Logue, Zandier, Luke Galioto, Ryan Haythorn, Lorenzo Sauro and John Stover; juniors Garret Fairman, David Lee, Luke Warhola and Brayden Lautner; and sophomore Camden Dimidjian.

And, yes, David Lee Sr. is TJ's assistant coach; David Lee Jr. is one of the team's many pitching prospects.

“It is crazy being the son of a former major league pitcher,” Lee Jr. said. “The best thing that my dad has taught me is to not give up and keep working hard. It is true because you get results and it pays off in the end.

“The fact that our coaches both pitched in the major leagues makes our pitching staff better. I think we can all agree that we are in good hands.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

