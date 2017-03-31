Penn-Trafford baseball sets sights on section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Penn-Trafford baseball team started its season, coach Dan Miller asked the players to come up with a motto for the campaign.

The Warriors decided on “one team, one goal.” The response pleased the third-year coach.

“I think maybe our biggest strength is our team chemistry,” Miller said. “The players don't worry about scholarship offers or recruiting or travel teams. They are focused on what they can do to help their teammates.”

The Warriors are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 after going 10-8 last season.

The pitching staff will be boosted by the return of senior Brian Hellested. The right-hander was the team's top pitcher last season and finished with more than 30 strikeouts.

“He is our anchor,” Miller said. “We want the ball to be in his hands. He received some all-section honors last season and has some good stuff.”

Junior right-handers Christian Pfronger and Ben Mongelluzzo saw time on the mound last season. Seniors Jake Santo and Colin Pratt are new to the team but have experience. Junior Logan Hawkins — a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman for the football team — will have an impact as a pitcher, as will junior Max Pici.

Penn-Trafford even will dip into the sophomore class for pitching as Tyler Horvat could earn some innings.

Whoever is on the mound will have a reliable presence behind the plate in Josh Spiegel. The junior is committed to play at Oklahoma State.

The rest of the field will feature a blend of experience and athleticism. Senior Robbie Buck will look to fill a spot in the middle infield. Pitt recruit Zach Mancz is a junior who can play on the corners. Hawkins can play first base when he isn't pitching, and Mongelluzzo also can fill a role in the outfield.

“Travis Hohman is a senior we expect will contribute,” Miller said. “I really like the way he carries himself.”

Sophomore Mario Disso is expected to see time in the infield, and sophomore Jordan Sabol is the starting center fielder. Cade Patterson is another sophomore Miller described as a “super utility player.”

The team's offense should receive a boost from Spiegel (16 RBIs last season) and Mancz (13 RBIs).

Penn-Trafford opened the season with a 12-0 victory over Kiski Area as Hellested got the win on the mound. Spiegel finished with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Pfrogner added a triple.

The Warriors look to continue the success in the Section 2 of Class 6A. The loaded schedule will feature Connellsville, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn Hills and Plum. Three of the teams — the Spartans, Knights and Mustangs — reached the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals last season.

Penn-Trafford enters the season with high expectations. The ultimate goal for the Warriors is a deep playoff run ending in a WPIAL championship. But the list of goals starts with finishing on top of the Section 2 standings.

“When you look at the banner in the gym, there hasn't been a section title since 2007,” Miller said. “I would really like to see us change that.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.