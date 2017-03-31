Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Penn-Trafford baseball sets sights on section title

Nathan Smith | Friday, March 31, 2017, 4:31 p.m.
Nathan Smith | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Brian Hellested prepares to pitch during a game against Norwin on Monday, April 18, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School. The Warriors defeated the Knights, 5-4.

Updated 17 minutes ago

When the Penn-Trafford baseball team started its season, coach Dan Miller asked the players to come up for a motto for the campaign.

The Warriors decided on “one team, one goal.” The response pleased the third-year coach.

“I think maybe our biggest strength is our team chemistry,” Miller said. “The players don't worry about scholarship offers or recruiting or travel teams. They are focused on what they can do to help their teammates.”

The Warriors are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 after going 10-8 last season.

The pitching staff will be boosted by the return of senior Brian Hellested. The right-hander was the team's top pitcher last season and finished with more than 30 strikeouts.

“He is our anchor,” Miller said. “We want the ball to be in his hands. He received some all-section honors last season and has some goods stuff.”

Junior right-handers Christian Pfronger and Ben Mongelluzzo both saw time on the mound last season. Seniors Jake Santo and Colin Pratt are both new to the team but have previous experience. Junior Logan Hawkins — a 6-2, 270-pound lineman for the football team — will have an impact as a pitcher, as will junior Max Pici.

Penn-Trafford will even dip into the sophomore class for pitching as Tyler Horvat could earn some innings.

Whoever is on the mound will have a reliable presence behind the plate in Josh Spiegel. The junior is committed to play at Oklahoma State.

The rest of the field will feature a blend of experience and athleticism. Senior Robbie Buck will look to fill a spot in the middle infield. Pitt recruit Zach Mancz is a junior who can play on the corners. Hawkins can play first base when he isn't pitching, and Mongelluzzo can also fill a role in the outfield.

“Travis Hohman is a senior we expect will contribute,” Miller said. “I really like the way he carries himself.”

Sophomore Mario Disso is expected to see playing time in the infield, and sophomore Jordan Sabol is the starting center fielder. Cade Patterson is another sophomore Miller described as a “super utility player.”

The team's offense should receive a boost from Spiegel (16 RBIs last season) and Mancz (13 RBIs).

Penn-Trafford opened the season with a 12-0 win over Kiski Area as Hellested got the win on the mound. Spiegel finished with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Pfrogner added a triple.

The Warriors look to continue the success in the Section 2 of Class 6A. The loaded schedule will feature Connellsville, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn Hills and Plum. Three of the teams — the Spartans, Knights and Mustangs — reached the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals last season.

Penn-Trafford enters the season with high expectations. The ultimate goal for the Warriors is a deep playoff run ending in a WPIAL championship. But the list of goals starts with finishing on top of the Section 2 standings.

“When you look at the banner in the gym, there hasn't been a section title since 2007,” Miller said. “I would really like to see us change that.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.