A-K Valley high school notebook: Wet weather thwarts Burrell-Freeport track meet

Burrell began preparing its track for Friday's anticipated section meet against Freeport, but Mother Nature intervened.

April showers came early to Western Pennsylvania, leading not to May flowers but to a host of postponements and outright cancellations across the WPIAL.

“We hoped to get it in,” Burrell coach Steve White said of the Freeport meet, “but there was too much rain.”

Friday's forecast called for rain, but Burrell hoped to compete anyway because “the weather man, we can't trust them too much anymore,” White said.

A milder winter is giving way to a soggy start to spring, familiar territory for spring sports teams used to dealing with unplayable field conditions.

There are some exceptions: Valley boys tennis played in snow in March, lacrosse doesn't worry as much about inclement weather while playing on turf — Freeport's boys team hosted Morgantown on Friday — and boys volleyball teams have no concerns about weather unless the gym roof leaks.

Two Alle-Kiski Valley baseball teams did get to play Friday: Deer Lakes and Valley, who took early-season trips to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for contests at the Ripken Experience.

Once the Lancers and Vikings return home, however, they'll join their fellow teams in wondering who will stop the rain. Next week's forecast calls for plenty more of it.

Going for 3

Highlands basketball senior standout Mitch DeZort added a third all-star game to his spring schedule, as he was selected for the Rising Star Basketball Challenge at 4 p.m. April 22 at New Castle.

DeZort will play for the Pennsylvania North team against a team from eastern Ohio. His teammates include Butler's Tyler Frederick, Montour's Dom Sleva and Hampton's Antonio Ionadi.

“It'll definitely be a lot of fun, and I'm sure a really competitive game,” said DeZort, who averaged 21.5 points for Highlands.

DeZort scored 10 points for the West team at last week's Cager Classic at Highlands and will play in the Roundball Classic on April 29 at Geneva College.

Foothills Classic meeting

Organizers of the Foothills Classic, an all-star football game for Westmoreland County players, are holding a media night at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

The event, last played in 2008, is being resurrected.

Valley's Muzzy Colosimo will coach the North team against Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta's South team.

Scholar/athlete nominees

The annual Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete banquet brings together three dozen of the county's top athletes, including six from the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Burrell's nominees are Nicole Kristof, who missed most of basketball season to injury but is a top member of the Bucs' defending champion WPIAL 400-meter relay team in track and field; and Ben Edwards, a four-sport athlete — two in the fall (cross country and soccer) and two in the spring (tennis and track and field).

Kiski Area will be represented by Nicholas Bisceglia, a Robert Morris football recruit who kicked and punted for the Cavaliers' football team, played goalie for the soccer team and started at guard for the basketball team; and wrestler Joey Blumer, a Penn State commit who finished second in the WPIAL at 145 pounds.

Brooke Doran, who helped Valley's girls soccer team reach the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history and win a first-round game; and Anthony Guzzo, who plays basketball and is one of the Vikings' top returning starters in baseball as a first baseman and pitcher, will attend the banquet as Valley's nominees.

The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 25 at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

A different big dance

Highlands senior Ryan Boda made his introduction count before the 21st annual Cager Classic last week.

With the lights down, providing a romantic setting, Boda made his “promposal” to a fellow student — or, rather, public-address announcer Bill Heasley did it for him.

Whatever works.

Boda, who averaged 10.8 points this season for Highlands, started the game for the West team and scored three points.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.