Offense carries Freeport baseball past Highlands

It took the Freeport baseball team a couple of innings to get its offense up to speed Monday in the Section 1-4A opener against Highlands at Freeport Community Park.

But the Yellowjackets, 4-1 overall, finished with a flurry of hits and runs and scored a 10-5 victory in the matchup of neighboring rivals.

“When we stay patient and stick with the approach we want, this lineup is able to string some hits together,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said. “The last game and a half, we kind of got outside of ourselves and a little impatient. We started taking pitches and got (Highlands starter Jon Thomas) out of his rhythm. Hitting is contagious. Once we get a couple guys going, everyone gets that confidence.”

Highlands led 5-1 after two innings on run-scoring hits from Jayden Yarris, Tyler Grosholz (two doubles) and Nick Cichello. Tyler Crilley added an RBI groundout.

Freeport countered with an infield RBI single from starting pitcher Sean Furlong.

The Yellowjackets collected six hits off of Thomas through the first four innings, but they had six hits in the fifth and six more in the sixth. They sent nine batters to the plate in both innings.

Nevin DeCroo led off the fifth with a triple and came around to score on a throwing error by Highlands catcher Noah Gillette. After Ben Beale drew a walk, James Flemm smashed a pitch off the scoreboard in left field.

Tyler Hettich then hit a solo homer to left. All of a sudden, the score was tied 5-5.

“We have the ability to hit up and down the lineup,” Flemm said. “Combine that with pitchers who are able to throw strikes and keep us in the game, and we have a great chance to win each time.”

Thomas gave way to reliever Tyler Grosholz, but the Freeport offense continued to soar.

The first five Yellowjackets batters collected hits to begin the sixth. Flemm, Hettich and Brodey Cowan drove in runs, and designated hitter Matt Charlton capped the scoring with a two-run double.

“We stressed to the guys how important it is to win that first section game,” Carr said. “It didn't matter if we went 4-0 or 0-4 in exhibition play. What matters was today. It takes the edge off and gives the guys confidence moving forward.”

Freeport finished with 18 hits. It was the fourth game the Yellowjackets scored at least nine runs.

Charlton finished the game with four hits, and Flemm and Hettich had three-hit games.

Freeport also bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Hampton last Thursday.

“We didn't play well against Hampton, and we knew it,” Carr said. “But it still was a close game until late. (Monday) was good to put that loss behind them.”

Furlong went the distance to earn his second win of the season. He ended the game just shy of the PIAA-imposed 100-pitch limit for a single game. In 98 pitches, Furlong, who threw 39 pitches through the first two innings, gave up nine hits, struck out eight and walked none. He surrendered only two hits over the final five innings, induced a pair of double plays and benefitted from error-free defense.

“It was great to see Sean keep his head,” Carr said. “It took a lot of guts to settle down and stay within himself. He was throwing up zeros while the offense came back.”

Thomas was able to get himself out of trouble with Freeport runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings. He gave up nine hits and five runs, struck out two and walked one over 74 pitches in his season debut.

“Jon pitched well, but he just ran out of gas,” Highlands head coach Brett Burger said. “He had trouble commanding his curveball, and we had to stick with the fastball. Freeport is a good team with good hitters. They are patient and disciplined at the plate.”

The Rams, 0-2 overall, returned to the field Monday after a nine-day layoff.

“We are a good team when we do the small things right,” Burger said. “We've come a long way since the fall. We just have to keep working and put it all together for seven innings.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.