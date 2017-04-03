Constant postponements have area baseball, softball teams longing to play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry was bouncing along in the team bus on Thursday, smiles all around, ready to finally start baseball season with a game at Mt. Pleasant.

Then the needle scratched across the record.

“I could see our kids' energy,” Derry coach John Flickinger said. “But we were told 10 minutes into our trip to turn around.”

Another postponement. Another after-school bummer. Off with the uniforms and back to practice.

“We went back in the gym and hit for two hours as our pitchers threw live and bullpens,” Flickinger said. “You can't control mother nature.”

With no nonsection action, Derry opened section play Monday against Knoch — “Now we will head right into the fire,” Flickinger said before the game. “I hope our kids' excitement to play can carry over into a big opening day.”

Of course, opening day is relative in the WPIAL. It was supposed to be March 24 for everyone. But for several local baseball and softball teams, it hasn't been about what they have done so far this season but rather, what they haven't done.

Teams have more rainouts than putouts.

As of Monday afternoon, four teams from Westmoreland County had not played a game because of wet weather and subsequent unplayable field conditions.

“Frustrating isn't the word,” Greensburg Central Catholic softball coach Mike Gaffney said. “We haven't been able to get on our field once due to this weather. We were able once to get in our outside batting cages to hit but other than that haven't been able to hit our field at all.”

Count GCC's baseball team among the restless, too. And Derry and Mt. Pleasant softball.

“It's becoming a redundant message to tell the kids that we are postponed,” Flickinger said. “But although we have only been outside for three practices and two scrimmages, the kids continue to work hard through the adversity.”

Mt. Pleasant won the WPIAL Class 3A title last season but has yet to get any traction in 4A.

“We are very anxious and excited to play as soon as the weather allows us,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “The girls are very focused and can't wait to finally start.”

While the lack of action has been maddening, it hasn't quite risen to levels of calamity. Spring seasons have started this way for many teams over the years, but it all seems to even out in the end as teams play catch up.

Staying productive — and interested — while other teams are playing games is the hardest part. Glorified tryouts only make teams so much better.

“We have been trying to keep practices light and fun when we have to be indoors because no one wants to play softball inside,” Shaheen said. “We have been focusing a lot on game situations and playing mock games and scrimmages to let them get into the mindset.”

GCC softball has been busy in the cage, but simulating game play has been a challenge. Funny hops and pop-ups don't show themselves in gyms.

“We're doing all we can,” Gaffney said. “I'm confident with our team we'll be able to hit the field running, but nothing we are doing can replace getting on our field and practicing.

“I'm very pleased with our girls' hard work. They've given us 110 percent at every practice and have done all that's been asked of them under the circumstances.”

Patience often prevails as teams wait out the rain drops and for sunshine to dry out their fields.

“We have been able to get so much done in the gymnasiums because of their focus,” Flickinger said. “But they just want to take it out to the field. I see the frustration on their faces. We have a talented group and they are excited to showcase that and see how they fare against some quality opponents.”

Fields can only take so much rain. Caking on field-dry agents can be a waste of money in many cases. Waiting is often the most practical course of action for teams with grass fields.

Some area teams have managed to play games even without heading to milder-weather states such as South Carolina or Florida. That has become the escape-route for many programs. Yough softball and Franklin Regional baseball opened the season out of state.

Hempfield has grass fields that seemingly have drained better than others. Hempfield softball started 3-0 with all three games at home. The baseball team has five games in already, two of which were played on artificial turf (Latrobe and Butler's Pullman Park).

Latrobe has an all-turf facility for baseball and softball and has combined to play five games.

“We have been so lucky,” Hempfield baseball coach Tim Buzzard said. “A scrimmage and five games in 10 days with zero outdoor practices.”

Coaches agree they can evaluate their teams much better against outside competition.

“As soon as we play a real game we can work on more as a team,” Shaheen said. “You need those first few games to see holes or problems.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.