Season of change for Alle-Kiski Valley baseball

Among the changes Brett Burger made upon arriving as Highlands' baseball coach was one cosmetic in nature.

He switched dugouts.

The Golden Rams occupy the first-base dugout at home games instead of the third-base dugout where they spent springs of their past. An unconventional move, maybe, but given Highlands' 69-153 record since 2003, the year of its last playoff appearance, Burger wanted to try anything he could to change their fortunes.

“We've made wholesale changes to this program,” said Burger, previously a six-year assistant at Fox Chapel. “Some of them (are) cosmetic with new uniforms, and we changed dugouts. But mainly and most importantly, we're trying to change the culture and change the attitude, the expectations. We've built in a new set of rules and provided new structure.”

A lot of new faces are occupying the third-base coaching box at Alle-Kiski Valley baseball games this spring.

Eight local schools — Apollo-Ridge, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Leechburg, Riverview and Valley — changed coaches since the end of the 2016 season, leaving those schools in a state of change this season.

The new coaches run the gamut from Kiski Area's Kyle Morrow, a 2014 Pitt-Johnstown graduate who was an all-conference catcher for the Mountain Cats, to Valley's Jim Basilone, who has more than 35 years of experience at the high school, college and travel ranks.

“There was definitely a learning curve for me,” Morrow said. “Before our first game, I hadn't seen a high school game in probably four or five years. It was kind of getting back into it and seeing how the high school programs are run.

“Our first three games here at Kiski were against 6A opponents, so there's definitely some difference from when I played high school. But it's similar to the college game, I feel, as far as how quick the game is. Obviously, the college game you face a lot better hitters and better pitchers, but it's similar to Division II or Division III baseball.”

Familiarity with players can pay dividends for new coaches. Apollo-Ridge's Eric Andring, Deer Lakes' Josh Tysk and Leechburg's Ed Kriger all spent time as assistants with their schools before taking the head job.

For others, it becomes crucial to establish relationships. Freeport's Ed Carr taught several of his current players in health class in 2015-16, his first year at the school. A pair of 2016 Freeport graduates — Josh Beale and Nathan Pastorek — played for Carr in summer ball and helped him build bridges.

“You're going to have a lot of new habits and new routines that you're bringing to a program, and you've got to stick with what you believe in,” said Carr, previously a coach at Penn Hills and an assistant at Franklin Regional. “It's real easy to want to loosen the reins a little bit and let them do things that have been done in the past, but you've got to just believe in what you're doing.

“Between that and just knowing how hard to be on kids because you're still getting to know the personalities. Kids react different ways to different personalities. You're still getting to know what reaches each kid.”

Carr got a leg up in his transition, getting hired to replace longtime coach Chris Graczyk near the end of the 2015-16 school year. He coached Freeport to a successful fall-league season, and the Yellowjackets are off to a 5-1 start this spring.

“I'm not going to lie. I think it's a huge advantage to get your feet wet almost with a season before you get together,” he said. “We really got to know each other, feel each other out, and I think it was good to build a bond over the fall. And we learned how to win. We were pretty successful.”

Basilone, who likewise took over in the summer, added several Valley players to his well-known Independent Players travel team.

“We became very comfortable with each other because we knew what to work on,” Basilone said. “The kids worked hard at their weaknesses to try to strengthen them. I think we strengthened them a little bit on their weaknesses, but we have a long way to go yet.”

Conversely, Morrow and Riverview's Bill Murray took over their posts in the winter.

“That's probably the biggest issue with getting hired so late is I'd like to institute a fall program for those kids that aren't participating in multiple sports,” said Murray, who took over for legendary Riverview coach Rich Griser. “Being that I came in December, we're already past that season, and most of the kids at that point were playing basketball and other sports — wrestling. I didn't even get to see a lot of them or meet a lot of them until January or February.”

Murray met many of his players through open gyms during the winter, learning their strengths and weaknesses, and said he built a strong relationship with them.

That learning process is crucial for any coach, Basilone said.

“(You) just kind of sit back and observe your players and see where they fit in, kind of like a puzzle, in terms of where would this player fit on the field if I put a lineup together today?” Basilone said. “What are his weaknesses, and what are his strengths? And then work on the weaknesses as much as you can to strengthen them so they become better.”

The teams are experiencing varying levels of success under their new coaches thus far: Freeport and Deer Lakes are 5-1 and 4-1, respectively, while Highlands, Kiski Area and Leechburg are searching for their first victories.

But with much of the season left to play, those results can change, too. That's what Burger believes, at least.

“It's been tough, but it's paid off to this point, I think,” Burger said. “We've done things the right way. The kids are learning baseball the right way, they're acting the right way. I don't have any complaints. It's been great so far. It's been a lot of fun.

“I didn't know a lot about this program or these kids (before I got hired), just what you hear. But we have a great lineup. We have a good group of seniors. We've just got to put it together. They have worked so hard since I got hired.”

