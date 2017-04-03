Westmoreland high school roundup: GCC baseball opens season with no-hitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jayhawks and Riverview @RaiderSports100 pay tribute to Scarlett Stein... pic.twitter.com/xbUN87dazV — Jeannette Sports (@Jhawkathletics) April 3, 2017

Neal McDermott got the season off on the right foot Monday afternoon.

The senior tossed a three-inning no-hitter to lead No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic to a 15-0 victory at Monessen in a Section 2-A baseball game.

McDermott struck out six and walked two. Antonio Cavallo (three RBIs) and Nicolas Ruggeri (two RBIs) had two hits for GCC (1-0, 1-0).

Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 1 — Zach Kokoska homered and Griffin Clark had three RBIs as No. 1 Latrobe (3-1, 1-0) won in Section 3-5A.

Laurel Highlands 8, Franklin Regional 7 — Joe Constantin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for No. 5 Franklin Regional (0-1, 0-1), which lost a Section 3-5A game to Laurel Highlands (2-0, 1-0).

Derry 3 Knoch 2 — Zack Blystone and Alex Ulery each had RBIs for Derry (1-0, 1-0), which won on a bases-loaded balk in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Section 1-4A game. Josh Bauer scattered six hits and Ulery earned the win with an inning in relief.

Greensburg Salem 10, Indiana 0 (6 inn.) — Alec Shaw threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and also had three RBIs as Greensburg Salem (2-0, 1-0) captured a Section 1-4A win. Robert Borbonus was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Matt Wicker had two RBIs.

Brownsville 10, Southmoreland 0 — Mason Kelly threw a two-hitter as Brownsville (2-0, 1-0) shut down Southmoreland (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. Brody Bagwell had four hits and four RBIs. Cade Richter took the loss.

Jeannette 12, West Greene 2 (5 inn.) — Tyler Elliott had three hits and four RBIs, and Matt Pompei added three RBIs, as No. 5 Jeannette (1-1, 1-0) won in Section 2-A. Tre Cunningham got the victory.

Mt. Lebanon 8, Hempfield 6 — Charlie Varriano had a triple and three RBIs for Hempfield (3-3), which lost a Section 2-6A game. Nate Bayer doubled for the Blue Devils (3-3), who opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Mt. Pleasant 7, East Allegheny 3 — The Vikings (0-1) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a nonsection win.

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0 — Chris Wallace and Ryan Weaver combined for a one-hitter as No. 2 Norwin (3-0) earned a nonsection win. Wallace was perfect through five innings and had seven strikeouts. Weaver struck out two and allowed one hit. Eric Sico had two hits for the Knights.

Softball

Hempfield 16, Allderdice 0 (3 inn.) — Maddie Uschock struck out seven and didn't allow a hit, and Jenna Osikowicz was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, as No. 1 Hempfield (4-0, 1-0) cruised to a Section 2-6A win.

Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 2 — Mallory Halleck and Brooke Zanotto homered as No. 3 Franklin Regional (4-2, 3-0) won in Section 1-5A. Emily Monahan hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2).

Penn-Trafford 15, Armstrong 2 — Bree Ginther was 5 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Emma Nedley was 3 for 5 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (2-1, 2-0) claimed a Section 1-5A victory.

Derry 11, Highlands 9 — Chelsea Bisi went 5 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and two singles, Morgan Kelly had a home run and two doubles and Danielle Zemba doubled as Derry (1-0, 1-0) won in Section 1-4A.

Yough 6, West Mifflin 4 — Alona Sleith was 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs as the No. 1 Cougars (3-1, 1-0) earned a Section 2-4A win. Hannah Bach and Aubrie Mance also were 2 for 4.

Riverview 6, Jeannette 3 — Chloe Stein had two of Jeannette's six hits, as the host Jayhawks (0-2, 0-1) dropped a Section 3-A game. Faith Johnston had an RBI double and took the loss.

Jeannette players took part in a balloon release in memory of former teammate Scarlett Stein, who died of a heart attack in December.

Ligonier Valley 4, Homer-Center 2 — Lindsey Stormer had two hits, and Jane Garver earned the victory as Ligonier Valley (3-2, 3-0) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game.