Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Aliquippa baseball breaks 107-game losing skid

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Elijah Smith helped make history Monday afternoon.

He went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and struck out 12 batters over six innings to lead the Aliquippa baseball team to a 5-4 win over Summit Academy, breaking a 107-game losing streak that dated back to 2008.

Malik Lowe went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI for the Quips, who are 1-2 overall and 1-0 in Section 2-2A.

Peters Township 2, Baldwin 0 — Luke Mary and Blake Smith had RBI singles and Eric Riotto struck out five in four innings to lead No. 4 Peters Township (6-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-6A win.

Bethel Park 10, Allderdice 2 — Dereck Pritchard was 3 for 3 and Jonathan Lucchitti had an RBI double as Bethel Park (3-1, 1-0) won in Section 3-6A.

Hampton 4, North Hills 1 — Austin Steedle had two hits and two RBIs for Hampton (2-1, 1-0), which earned a Section 1-5A win. Steedle also struck out nine batters in 5 23 innings to earn the victory.

Blackhawk 2, Ambridge 0 — Andy McClymonds threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as No. 1 Blackhawk (5-0, 1-0) earned a Section 2-4A win.

South Fayette 4, Hopewell 3 — Tristan Tinney threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts to help No. 4 South Fayette (2-0, 1-0) claim a Section 2-4A win.

South Park 6, Uniontown 4 — Kyle Thompson and Mike Kentzel doubled and Tyler Bywalski earned the win, as South Park (6-1, 1-0) was victorious in Section 3-4A.

Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5 — In Section 3-A, Joey Straka was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and threw five innings to earn the win for Sewickley Academy (2-0, 1-0).

Shaler 4, Plum 0 — Patrick Gumto threw a four-hitter as Shaler (3-2) won a nonsection game. Ben Colarusso had three RBIs, and Tyler Smith and Anthony Venezia had two hits.

Softball

Baldwin 5, Upper St. Clair 0 — Taylor Dadig was 3 for 4 with a double as No. 5 Baldwin (3-1, 3-0) claimed a Section 1-6A win.

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0 (5 inn.) — MacKenzie Lake was 3 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs as Plum (2-1, 1-0) won in Section 1-5A.

West Allegheny 6, Montour 5 (8 inn.) — Mackenzie Partyka's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave No. 1 West Allegheny (2-0, 2-0) a victory in Section 3-5A. Brooke Wilson was 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Indians.

Hannah Yost had three hits for Montour (1-2, 1-1).

Steel Valley 6, Freedom 0 — In Section 2-3A, Samantha Arthrell threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts to help Steel Valley (2-3, 1-0) earn a victory. Hayley Tate homered for the Ironmen.

South Park 12, Charleroi 1 — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs as No. 2 South Park (3-0, 1-0) cruised to a Section 3-3A win. Justine Dean threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 in the win.

Sewickley Academy 15, Rochester 0 (3 inn.) — Alexis Barlock struck out seven and didn't allow a hit as No. 5 Sewickley Academy (2-1, 2-0) won in Section 1-A.

