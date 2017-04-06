Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield-Latrobe track meet pushed back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the dip in temperatures and possible rain and snow in the forecast Friday, the 26th Hempfield Area Lady Spartan/15th Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational track and field meet was postponed to Saturday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with running events to follow shortly.

Hempfield dominated the meet last season, winning 11 individual events and two relays, as well as both team titles.

Walk-off ... balk?

Derry still can't believe it happened. Knoch still is reeling from its result.

Derry edged Knoch, 3-2, on Monday on a play rarely seen in baseball: a walk-off balk.

Derry had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. A Derry batter reportedly asked the umpire for time but was not granted the request. Knoch's pitcher, however, heard the request and stopped just after his wind-up. The umpire called a balk. Game over.

The play is so odd that GameChanger, the popular game-tracking software program, doesn't have a spot for it.

“I emailed customer support, and he told me they are working on a solution if this happens again,” Derry coach John Flickinger said.

Knoch hopes not.

Carney to CWRU

Penn-Trafford senior Brett Carney said he will play football career at Case Western Reserve Academy in Cleveland.

Carney (6-foot, 205 pounds), a first-team all-Big East Conference pick last season, played tight end, halfback and outside linebacker for the Warriors. He had six receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Norwin field ceremony

Norwin's school board plans to have its official baseball field dedication ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Monday before the Knights play Plum. The event was postponed last week.

Norwin (3-0) has played three games at its new venue, which has an artificial turf infield.

Heritage all-stars

Ligonier Valley had five athletes selected to the Heritage Conference All-Conference Teams: Marrek Paola (boys basketball), Olivia Miller (girls basketball) and Robby Patrick and Alex Caldwell (wrestling).

Ricki Jo Yeager also was recognized in cheerleading.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.