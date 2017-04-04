Norwin baseball team enjoys new turf during wet weather

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin 6-foot-5 pitcher Chris Wallace toed the rubber, peered in for a sign and came set after a yes nod to his catcher, Caleb Smith.

After five innings of no-hit baseball Monday under a slate-gray sky in North Huntingdon, Wallace left the game with the same affection for his team's new home field that he had for his career-best pitching performance.

Quite a gem. Almost perfect, even.

“Right now we're winning on it, so we feels great,” Wallace said of the field. “If we would have had a rocky start, we might feel differently. But it's our home.”

Wallace and his teammates have taken quite a liking to their new venue, with its artificial turf infield and handsome dugouts. But they especially like that pitcher's mound.

Wallace struck out eight and did not walk a batter in Monday's 2-0 victory over Central Catholic, a win that brought the defending WPIAL Class AAAA champions' record to 3-0.

All three wins have come at home.

Norwin, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A to start the season, played its “home” games at Hempfield Park last year after their field was deemed unsafe. An offseason project brought a sleek new diamond to campus.

“So far, so good,” Knights coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “How can you not like the field? But I think it's more about the kids than the field. Last year the team experienced what it was like to not have a home field. This year, they're experiencing what it's like to have one.”

The Knights aren't taking the new field for granted by any means, but they got used to winning on the road.

Thet were devoid of a true home field, “And that still worked out pretty well,” Liebdzinski said with a smile, referring to the WPIAL title.

Norwin had drawn a circle around March 31, the first scheduled home game. But the matchup against Gateway was postponed — the real grass outfield still is susceptible to squishy conditions.

Home games have been unscheduled but successful nonetheless.

“It's April in Pa.,” Wallace said. “You just want to get games in.”

With opponents' fields unplayable, Norwin ended up opening the season at home March 29 and posted a 6-5 win over Allderdice. Indiana's field was mush on March 30, so the Indians came to Norwin and lost 8-2.

“It's nice that we haven't had to travel,” senior No. 2 pitcher Ryan Weaver said. “And we have gotten a lot of batting-practice swings in. Having your own field has its advantages.”

Senior Chad Coles was expected to lead the pitching staff. But the ace said he tore his right labrum during wrestling season and won't return to baseball this spring.

Coles was 8-1 last season.

But the Knights' call to arms has been menacing.

Norwin is getting W's from Wallace and Weaver.

Wallace has a 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in two starts. He has walked only two in eight innings.

His cohort Weaver has thrown seven innings and allowed one earned run, while walking one.

“They haven't been walking guys,” Liebdzinski said. “They have been very consistent and a nice combination.”

Wallace was pulled from Monday's game because he was nearing 70 pitches, and Liebdzinski wanted to save him for Friday's game at Hempfield.

Wallace did not mind, even though he was cruising. He did not surprise himself with the stretch of smooth control.

“That's what I am supposed to do,” Wallace said. “I knew (Coles) would be out so I had to step up to the challenge.”

The new diamond also has allowed Norwin to get outside more for practice.

The turf infield has allowed the Knights to work on live fielding outdoors. Otherwise, they are used to spending wet-weather days inside The Baseball Academy of Norwin, run by Liebdzinski and assistant Tom Quealy.

“It's easy on turf, but we have to learn to deal with those strange hops you get on grass fields,” Liebdzinski said.

With a home field and a purpose to win it all again, this is a much different team from last season. The championship upped the ante, but this group is seeking its own identity.

Still, confidence hovers over the program like a thick haze.

Said Coles: “Confidence is key.”

“We have nine new guys,” Liebdzinski said. “Not a single guy back from last year's championship game (lineup). But we feel our pitching can be strong and will help us continue to be very competitive.”

Norwin has made back-to-back WPIAL title-game appearances — as a No. 14 and No. 9 seed.

“The last couple years we got used to not being favored,” Weaver said. “We're kind of used to it. We feel kind of free; We just play.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.