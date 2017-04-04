Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Penn-Trafford softball smacks 6 homers in victory

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

The Penn-Trafford softball team traveled to Plum for a Section 1-5A game Tuesday afternoon, and the Warriors made best use of their “round trip.”

Five players combined for six round-trippers as No. 2 Penn-Trafford claimed a 23-5 victory over the Mustangs (2-2, 1-1).

Sarah Koscho, Maura Mallon, Meghan Marasti, Morgan Nedley and Becky Mertz homered for the Warriors, who had 21 hits and scored 10 runs in the fifth and final inning to end the game via mercy rule. Nedley had five RBIs in the win.

Hempfield 14, Fox Chapel 3 (5 inn.) — Morgan Ryan was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs and also threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead No. 1 Hempfield (5-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A victory.

Jenna Osikowicz and Laura Fox added two hits, and Olivia Persin hit a two-run home run for the Spartans (3-1, 3-0).

Baseball

Deer Lakes 12, Yough 1 (5 inn.) — The Lancers (1-0, 1-0) collected seven hits and got seven strikeouts from starter Zach Lubick in their season and Section 1-4A opener. Deer Lakes scored once in the first, collected five runs in the second and added three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Shawn Logan and Michael Hilliard each had two hits to pace the Lancers. Hilliard tripled and drove in three runs. Ryan Everly took the loss for Yough (1-1, 0-1).

Boys lacrosse

Franklin Regional 10, Latrobe 5 — Erik Fritz and Nick Hodowanec each scored three goals to help Franklin Regional (3-1, 2-0) earn a win in Section 2-AAA. Garrett Yeager scored twice for Latrobe (0-3, 0-2).

