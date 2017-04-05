Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional rallies for victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Weiner's three-run home run was part of a five-run sixth inning that helped Franklin Regional rally for a 6-4 win over Gateway in a Section 3-5A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Will Constatin and Tom Kegerreis added doubles for the Panthers (1-1, 1-1), who trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning. Gateway (1-3, 0-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Weiner earned the win for the Panthers.

Deer Lakes 8, Derry 5 — Josh Bauer and losing pitcher Zack Blystone each had extra-base hits for Derry (1-1, 1-1), which dropped a Section 1-4A decision. Jake Kelly and Zach Lubick each had three RBIs for Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-0).

Freeport 12, Greensburg Salem 2 (5 inn.) — Freeport (5-1, 2-0) collected 11 total hits in a Section 1-4A win. Nevin DeCroo had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in four. Matt Wicker took the loss for the Golden Lions (2-1, 1-1).

Yough 9, Indiana 8 — Jarett Bach earned the win, and Dylan O'Rourke got the save as Yough (2-1, 1-1) won in Section 1-4A.

Greensburg C.C. 18, Mapletown 1 (4 inn.) — Jason Hoover was 3 for 3 with six RBIs, and Neal McDermott and Jack Liberatore each had three hits and two RBIs as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-A.

Jeannette 14, Springdale 11 — In Section 2-A, Brendt Billeck and Mike Pompei each went 3 for 4 to help the Jayhawks (2-1, 1-0) earn a victory. Zander Malik struck out eight in 4 1⁄ 3 innings to earn the win.

Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 6 — Ben Barnot was 4 for 4 to lead Bethel Park (4-1) to a nonsection win. Isaiah DiAndreth homered for Hempfield (3-4).

Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Jared Kollar threw a two-hitter, and Antonio Noble doubled as Latrobe (4-1) won a nonsection game.

Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 0 — Matt Schietroma and David Eichenlaub limited No. 2 Norwin (3-1) to four hits as the No. 1 Rams (6-1) won a nonsection game. Nick Lagnese took the loss, and Eric Sico doubled for the Knights.

Shaler 5, Penn-Trafford 4 — Shaler (4-2) scored four runs in the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind nonsection win. Mario Disso had a double for the Warriors (1-1), who scored four runs in the second inning.

Ligonier Valley 6, United 1 — John Caldwell threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-1) to a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Nick Nepa, Sullivan Schueltz and Antonio Hernandez had two hits.

Softball

Latrobe 16, Penn Hills 0 (5 inn.) —Karley Kovatch was 3 for 5 with a home run as No. 4 Latrobe (3-1, 2-0) rolled to a Section 2-6A win. Aimee Siecinski had four of Latrobe's 11 hits.

Norwin 14, Allderdice 0 — Victoria Shimko was 3 for 3 and Danielle Chorba earned the win as Norwin (1-2, 1-1) claimed a Section 2-6A victory.

Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 1 — Angalee Beall threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts to help No. 3 Franklin Regional (5-2, 4-0) earn a Section 1-5A win. Jocelyn Behr and Julia Yurinko had triples for the Panthers.

Penn-Trafford 16, Gateway 0 (5 inn.) — Hannah Dobrinick and Bree Ginther each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Meghan Marasti was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (4-1, 4-0) won in Section 1-5A. Lydia DeFazio was 3 for 4, and Miranda Frye had four RBIs. Morgan Hilty threw a five-hitter with three strikeouts.

Plum 7, Greensburg Salem 0 — Abbey Froehlich threw a one-hitter as Plum (3-2, 2-1) won in Section 1-5A. Amanda Dynoske and MacKenzie Lake each had four hits for the Mustangs. Rena Caruso took the loss for Greensburg Salem (1-3, 1-3).

Knoch 11, Derry 0 (5 inn.) — Monica Gourley was 3 for 3 to lead Knoch (3-0, 2-0) past Derry (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A game. Danielle Zemba took the loss for the Trojans, who had just two hits against Celia Knappenberger.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Highlands 0 — Ava Gnibus had two hits, including a triple, and Carolyn Alincic threw a one-hitter as No. 2 Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 1-1) won in Section 1-4A.

Yough 15, Carrick 0 (4 inn.) — Kierra Waywood threw a two hitter with six strikeouts as No. 1 Yough (4-1, 2-0) won in Section 2-4A. Alona Sleith was 3 for 4 with a home and four RBIs, and Aubrie Mance was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

Southmoreland 15, Charleroi 4 (5 inn.) — Olivia Porter was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Bethany Bunner and Courtney Myers each were 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Southmoreland (2-1, 1-1) won in Section 3-3A. Adeline Nicholson hit a three-run homer for the Scotties.

Jeannette 7, Bishop Canevin 6 — Ariana Daye hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to score Jada Morgan as Jeannette (1-3, 1-2) won in Section 3-A. Faith Johnston struck out 10 to earn the win.

Ligonier Valley 21, United 0 (3 inn.) — The Rams (4-1, 4-0) scored 17 runs in the second inning en route to a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Jane Garver threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and also had three hits and four RBIs at the plate.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 10, Freeport 4 — Olivia Gerard had three goals and two assists, and Hayley Halula and Maddie Stas added two goals apiece to lead Latrobe (3-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-AAA victory.

Boys tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0 — Everest Yan, Surya Seth and Yineet Maddurh won straight-sets matches in singles as Franklin Regional (4-3, 4-2) won in Section 1-AAA.

Greensburg Salem 3, West Mifflin 2 — Chris Marincheck and Jack Maruca won in straight sets in singles play, and the tandem of Tristin Greer and Ryan Nalevanko won in doubles as Greensburg Salem claimed a Section 1-AA win.