Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional rallies for victory

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Tiffany Bruzda (8) throws to first base after fielding a ground ball during the seventh inning against Plum on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Plum center fielder Delenn Poe (24) makes the catch of a deep fly ball by Greensburg Salem's Tiffany Bruzda (8) in the third inning on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Emily Monahan flies out to end the fifth inning against Plum on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Rena Caruso (26) pitches against Plum on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Plum pitcher Abbey Froehlich (14) takes a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Froehlich gave up a base hit to Tiffany Bruzda before recording a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts as Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Plum's Delenn Poe slides into second base for a double ahead of the tag of Greensburg Salem's Kasey Storkel (1) in the fourth inning on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem second baseman Kasey Storkel prepares to tag Plum's Delenn Poe (24) for an out on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Mya Berger (3) chases the ball as Plum's Delenn Poe (24) slides safely into third base in the fifth inning on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Plum's Chloe Fabio (11) flies out to center field to lead off the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Tiffany Bruzda makes a play on a fielder's choice to get an out on Plum's Delenn Poe (24) on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Greensburg Salem. Plum won 7-0.

Noah Weiner's three-run home run was part of a five-run sixth inning that helped Franklin Regional rally for a 6-4 win over Gateway in a Section 3-5A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Will Constatin and Tom Kegerreis added doubles for the Panthers (1-1, 1-1), who trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning. Gateway (1-3, 0-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Weiner earned the win for the Panthers.

Deer Lakes 8, Derry 5 — Josh Bauer and losing pitcher Zack Blystone each had extra-base hits for Derry (1-1, 1-1), which dropped a Section 1-4A decision. Jake Kelly and Zach Lubick each had three RBIs for Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-0).

Freeport 12, Greensburg Salem 2 (5 inn.) — Freeport (5-1, 2-0) collected 11 total hits in a Section 1-4A win. Nevin DeCroo had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in four. Matt Wicker took the loss for the Golden Lions (2-1, 1-1).

Yough 9, Indiana 8 — Jarett Bach earned the win, and Dylan O'Rourke got the save as Yough (2-1, 1-1) won in Section 1-4A.

Greensburg C.C. 18, Mapletown 1 (4 inn.) — Jason Hoover was 3 for 3 with six RBIs, and Neal McDermott and Jack Liberatore each had three hits and two RBIs as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-A.

Jeannette 14, Springdale 11 — In Section 2-A, Brendt Billeck and Mike Pompei each went 3 for 4 to help the Jayhawks (2-1, 1-0) earn a victory. Zander Malik struck out eight in 4 13 innings to earn the win.

Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 6 — Ben Barnot was 4 for 4 to lead Bethel Park (4-1) to a nonsection win. Isaiah DiAndreth homered for Hempfield (3-4).

Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Jared Kollar threw a two-hitter, and Antonio Noble doubled as Latrobe (4-1) won a nonsection game.

Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 0 — Matt Schietroma and David Eichenlaub limited No. 2 Norwin (3-1) to four hits as the No. 1 Rams (6-1) won a nonsection game. Nick Lagnese took the loss, and Eric Sico doubled for the Knights.

Shaler 5, Penn-Trafford 4 — Shaler (4-2) scored four runs in the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind nonsection win. Mario Disso had a double for the Warriors (1-1), who scored four runs in the second inning.

Ligonier Valley 6, United 1 — John Caldwell threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-1) to a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Nick Nepa, Sullivan Schueltz and Antonio Hernandez had two hits.

Softball

Latrobe 16, Penn Hills 0 (5 inn.) Karley Kovatch was 3 for 5 with a home run as No. 4 Latrobe (3-1, 2-0) rolled to a Section 2-6A win. Aimee Siecinski had four of Latrobe's 11 hits.

Norwin 14, Allderdice 0 — Victoria Shimko was 3 for 3 and Danielle Chorba earned the win as Norwin (1-2, 1-1) claimed a Section 2-6A victory.

Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 1 — Angalee Beall threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts to help No. 3 Franklin Regional (5-2, 4-0) earn a Section 1-5A win. Jocelyn Behr and Julia Yurinko had triples for the Panthers.

Penn-Trafford 16, Gateway 0 (5 inn.) — Hannah Dobrinick and Bree Ginther each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Meghan Marasti was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (4-1, 4-0) won in Section 1-5A. Lydia DeFazio was 3 for 4, and Miranda Frye had four RBIs. Morgan Hilty threw a five-hitter with three strikeouts.

Plum 7, Greensburg Salem 0 — Abbey Froehlich threw a one-hitter as Plum (3-2, 2-1) won in Section 1-5A. Amanda Dynoske and MacKenzie Lake each had four hits for the Mustangs. Rena Caruso took the loss for Greensburg Salem (1-3, 1-3).

Knoch 11, Derry 0 (5 inn.) — Monica Gourley was 3 for 3 to lead Knoch (3-0, 2-0) past Derry (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A game. Danielle Zemba took the loss for the Trojans, who had just two hits against Celia Knappenberger.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Highlands 0 — Ava Gnibus had two hits, including a triple, and Carolyn Alincic threw a one-hitter as No. 2 Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 1-1) won in Section 1-4A.

Yough 15, Carrick 0 (4 inn.) — Kierra Waywood threw a two hitter with six strikeouts as No. 1 Yough (4-1, 2-0) won in Section 2-4A. Alona Sleith was 3 for 4 with a home and four RBIs, and Aubrie Mance was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

Southmoreland 15, Charleroi 4 (5 inn.) — Olivia Porter was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Bethany Bunner and Courtney Myers each were 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Southmoreland (2-1, 1-1) won in Section 3-3A. Adeline Nicholson hit a three-run homer for the Scotties.

Jeannette 7, Bishop Canevin 6 — Ariana Daye hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to score Jada Morgan as Jeannette (1-3, 1-2) won in Section 3-A. Faith Johnston struck out 10 to earn the win.

Ligonier Valley 21, United 0 (3 inn.) — The Rams (4-1, 4-0) scored 17 runs in the second inning en route to a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Jane Garver threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and also had three hits and four RBIs at the plate.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 10, Freeport 4 — Olivia Gerard had three goals and two assists, and Hayley Halula and Maddie Stas added two goals apiece to lead Latrobe (3-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-AAA victory.

Boys tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0 — Everest Yan, Surya Seth and Yineet Maddurh won straight-sets matches in singles as Franklin Regional (4-3, 4-2) won in Section 1-AAA.

Greensburg Salem 3, West Mifflin 2 — Chris Marincheck and Jack Maruca won in straight sets in singles play, and the tandem of Tristin Greer and Ryan Nalevanko won in doubles as Greensburg Salem claimed a Section 1-AA win.

