Pittsburgh high school roundup: Kunzmann's homer seals Hopewell victory

In a scoreless game that had reached the bottom of the ninth inning, Alex Kunzmann came through with the winning blast.

Hopewell managed just two hits in the game, but Kunzmann's three-run walk-off home run gave the Vikings a 3-0 win over Quaker Valley in a Section 2-4A baseball game Wednesday. Kunzmann also threw seven scoreless innings and earned a no decision.

Ethan Moore and Joey Hess had doubles for Quaker Valley.

Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Ian Hess was 3 for 4 and Zach Rohaley tossed a five-hitter with six strikeouts as Canon-McMillan (3-4, 2-0) won a Section 3-6A game.

Mars 10, Obama Academy 0 (5 inn.) — Will Bednar and Doogie Cannon combined for a no-hitter as Mars (3-2, 2-0) won in Section 1-5A. Dylan Rotz was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

West Allegheny 7, Trinity 4 — Nick Ross and Devin Donaldson had extra-base hits as No. 4 West Allegheny (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-5A.

Knoch 2, Highlands 1 — Ethan Sloane's bases-loaded single scored Derek McGill in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Knoch (1-2, 1-1) a walk-off victory in a Section 1-4A game at Kelly Automotive Park. Jake Herrit limited Highlands to one run on four hits in seven innings, walking five and striking out five. For the Golden Rams, Cory Nicastro yielded two runs on five hits in 6 1⁄ 3 innings, walking two and striking out two.

Blackhawk 13, New Castle 4 — Mark Engel was 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Ellwood City 1, Beaver Falls 0 — Anthony Roth had a walk-off single to help Ellwood City (4-2, 2-0) earn a Section 2-3A win.

Serra Catholic 6, Bishop Canevin 0 — Natie Piontka struck out 12 batters and didn't allow a hit as No. 1 Serra Catholic (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-2A. Ben Bowen was 3 for 3 for the Eagles.

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Geibel 0 — In Section 2-A, Jacob Broadwater struck out 10 and didn't allow a hit as Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-0) earned a victory.

Softball

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Kayla Miehl homered as Bethel Park (3-0, 3-0) won a Section 1-6A game.

Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Bailey Parshall threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as No. 3 Belle Vernon (7-0, 4-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 6, Beaver 2 — Leigha Knox had a two-run home run as No. 4 Central Valley (2-0, 2-0) earned a Section 3-4A win. Tayven Rousseau had two hits for Beaver (3-2, 3-1).

South Park 11, McGuffey 1 (6 inn.) — Kaitlin Morrison had a double, home run and three RBIs, and Kaitlyn Pavlick had a home run and two RBIs as No. 2 South Park (4-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-3A.