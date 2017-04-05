Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Kunzmann's homer seals Hopewell victory

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

In a scoreless game that had reached the bottom of the ninth inning, Alex Kunzmann came through with the winning blast.

Hopewell managed just two hits in the game, but Kunzmann's three-run walk-off home run gave the Vikings a 3-0 win over Quaker Valley in a Section 2-4A baseball game Wednesday. Kunzmann also threw seven scoreless innings and earned a no decision.

Ethan Moore and Joey Hess had doubles for Quaker Valley.

Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Ian Hess was 3 for 4 and Zach Rohaley tossed a five-hitter with six strikeouts as Canon-McMillan (3-4, 2-0) won a Section 3-6A game.

Mars 10, Obama Academy 0 (5 inn.) — Will Bednar and Doogie Cannon combined for a no-hitter as Mars (3-2, 2-0) won in Section 1-5A. Dylan Rotz was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

West Allegheny 7, Trinity 4 — Nick Ross and Devin Donaldson had extra-base hits as No. 4 West Allegheny (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-5A.

Knoch 2, Highlands 1 — Ethan Sloane's bases-loaded single scored Derek McGill in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Knoch (1-2, 1-1) a walk-off victory in a Section 1-4A game at Kelly Automotive Park. Jake Herrit limited Highlands to one run on four hits in seven innings, walking five and striking out five. For the Golden Rams, Cory Nicastro yielded two runs on five hits in 6 13 innings, walking two and striking out two.

Blackhawk 13, New Castle 4 — Mark Engel was 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Ellwood City 1, Beaver Falls 0 — Anthony Roth had a walk-off single to help Ellwood City (4-2, 2-0) earn a Section 2-3A win.

Serra Catholic 6, Bishop Canevin 0 — Natie Piontka struck out 12 batters and didn't allow a hit as No. 1 Serra Catholic (6-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-2A. Ben Bowen was 3 for 3 for the Eagles.

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Geibel 0 — In Section 2-A, Jacob Broadwater struck out 10 and didn't allow a hit as Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-0) earned a victory.

Softball

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Kayla Miehl homered as Bethel Park (3-0, 3-0) won a Section 1-6A game.

Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Bailey Parshall threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as No. 3 Belle Vernon (7-0, 4-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 6, Beaver 2 — Leigha Knox had a two-run home run as No. 4 Central Valley (2-0, 2-0) earned a Section 3-4A win. Tayven Rousseau had two hits for Beaver (3-2, 3-1).

South Park 11, McGuffey 1 (6 inn.) — Kaitlin Morrison had a double, home run and three RBIs, and Kaitlyn Pavlick had a home run and two RBIs as No. 2 South Park (4-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-3A.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.