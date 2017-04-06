Trib Cup: Neshannock baseball looks to maintain tradition

With three titles in the last six years, as well as a runner-up finish last season, Neshannock is used to playing for WPIAL baseball's biggest prize.

But if the Lancers are going to earn the program's seventh championship this year, they're going to have do so with a primarily new group of players.

Not only did Neshannock lose five of nine starters from last year to graduation, but three of those players — Frank Frashcetti (one of the winningest pitchers in WPIAL history), Richie Serginese and Mike Nuzzo — left a void in the pitching staff.

Nonetheless, the Lancers and coach Mike Kirkwood are adapting with a younger team this year, a unit that Kirkwood is optimistic can continue its run of postseason success.

“We lost everybody from the last two years … and all of a sudden you have a lot of new kids that need to understand what we expect of them and how to go about their business and what we feel we need to do to be able to get some ‘Ws' and hopefully make the playoffs and make a little run,” he said.

Starting the season off with a 4-2 record, including a perfect 2-0 mark in Section 2-AA, Neshannock again has the look of a contender. With its impressive start to the season, Neshannock is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, leading to the Lancers' fifth-place ranking in the Class AA standings.

Neshannock might not overpower opposing pitchers with home run totals this season, but instead will feature a lineup of hitters who can manufacture runs. And that all starts at the top of the lineup with center fielder Danny Welker.

While he will continue his athletic career as a wide receiver at Slippery Rock next year, Welker excels in the leadoff position for the Lancers, helping the rest of his teammates follow up with successful at-bats through his leadoff approach.

“My approach is to get (the opposing pitcher) throwing a couple balls, so the other kids can see and just get the inning started off with a good at-bat,” he said.

“If he decided he wanted to play baseball in college, he could do that, as well. … The kid has just unlimited potential,” Kirkwood added.

Following Welker in the batting order is sophomore third baseman Gerald Taylor, junior shortstop Dante DeLillo, senior left fielder Josh Gray, as well as newcomers Sean Doran and Joey Nurti.

With speedy players like Welker as well as Doran and Nurti — both running backs on the football team — the Lancers are a handful for opponents when they reach the basepaths and can cover plenty of ground defensively.

“The one thing I think we have more than anything else is good team speed and, our outfield, if balls are in the air we're going to have a pretty good shot at catching them,” Kirkwood said. “We're going to make some rookie mistakes, but hopefully we can get better as the days go on. They're working hard right now, and that's all I can ask for.”

Replacing Fraschetti's more than 30 career wins won't be easy, and the Lancers are turning to a committee approach to fill that void.

DeLillo, Gray, junior Josh DeMarco and junior Mike Natale — who Kirkwood noted has been a pleasant surprise this season — are all being counted on to contribute solid innings.

“Our thing isn't going to be like when we had Richie (Serginese), Frank (Fraschetti) and Mike Nuzzo; it's going to be more that we need to play good defense, we need to be smart on the bases, we need to score some runs,” Kirkwood said. “It's not going to be where you throw Frank, Richie or Mike out there and you know if you score three, four runs, you're going to have a pretty good shot of winning the game. It's not going to be that way.”

For a team with the type of playoff aspirations Neshannock has, games in late March don't define a season, but rather help to prepare for other games down the road.

That's exactly the approach the Lancers adopted this season. While losses to Blackhawk and Baldwin might appear lopsided in the box score, it's the lessons that Neshannock took away from the games that Kirkwood and his team will benefit from as they hope to make it three consecutive trips to the WPIAL championship game.

“It's something that, in my coaching career I've always liked to play schools that were bigger, and supposedly better, than we were. ... We're in a situation where we want to face good pitching, so when we do play some of these teams in our section, the more reps we get against good pitching, I think the better off we'll be when we start section play,” he said.

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.