SSA baseball looks to find right combination

The Shady Side Academy baseball team recently returned from its annual spring trip to ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Although the team failed to bring home a win, SSA coach Bob Grandizio Jr. remains optimistic about the season.

“We went 0-3,” Grandizio said. “We played good defense, but our offense and pitching were inconsistent and showed obvious signs of inexperience. We will work hard on those two facets, and I expect that we will be a strong contender by the time the playoffs begin.”

The inexperience was to be expected as the Indians had only three starters returning — senior captain and Allegheny College recruit Nick Tarasi (P/INF), junior captain Luke Keenan (C) and junior outfielder Ben Kosbie.

Shady Side Academy is competing in a section with Burrell, Steel Valley, Valley, East Allegheny and South Allegheny.

“It should be an interesting season,” Grandizio said. “Tarasi is our only senior, but we have a talented group of juniors and sophomores.”

Because of our inexperience, we will be moving people around quite a bit until we find the right lineup combination.”

Bullpen depth will come from sophomore Dante DeBaldo and junior Owen Fryncko, both nursing arm injuries, and sophomore Elliot Worrall.

Keenan, who Grandizio said is “a legitimate college prospect,” will be backed up behind the plate by Brendan McLaughlin, who also is in the mix in the outfield, and Heath Newman, also in the infield mix.

Tarasi will anchor the infield with Colin Kolano (2B/3B), Ethan Critchlow (1B), Worrall (2B), John Salvitti (SS) and sophomore Michael George (1B) competing for significant playing time.

In the outfield, Kosbie and Billy Frohlich will be playing left and center, respectively, with Fryncko, McLaughlin, DeBaldo and Nick Becker competing for the right-field slot.

“Fortunately, we have options at most positions,” Grandizo said. “But we will have to get healthy and find out who can compete and succeed on a consistent basis.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.