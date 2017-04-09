Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

SSA baseball looks to find right combination

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy pitcher Nick Tarasi (5) delivers during a game against Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy on Monday, April 24, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Shady Side Academy baseball team recently returned from its annual spring trip to ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Although the team failed to bring home a win, SSA coach Bob Grandizio Jr. remains optimistic about the season.

“We went 0-3,” Grandizio said. “We played good defense, but our offense and pitching were inconsistent and showed obvious signs of inexperience. We will work hard on those two facets, and I expect that we will be a strong contender by the time the playoffs begin.”

The inexperience was to be expected as the Indians had only three starters returning — senior captain and Allegheny College recruit Nick Tarasi (P/INF), junior captain Luke Keenan (C) and junior outfielder Ben Kosbie.

Shady Side Academy is competing in a section with Burrell, Steel Valley, Valley, East Allegheny and South Allegheny.

“It should be an interesting season,” Grandizio said. “Tarasi is our only senior, but we have a talented group of juniors and sophomores.”

Because of our inexperience, we will be moving people around quite a bit until we find the right lineup combination.”

Bullpen depth will come from sophomore Dante DeBaldo and junior Owen Fryncko, both nursing arm injuries, and sophomore Elliot Worrall.

Keenan, who Grandizio said is “a legitimate college prospect,” will be backed up behind the plate by Brendan McLaughlin, who also is in the mix in the outfield, and Heath Newman, also in the infield mix.

Tarasi will anchor the infield with Colin Kolano (2B/3B), Ethan Critchlow (1B), Worrall (2B), John Salvitti (SS) and sophomore Michael George (1B) competing for significant playing time.

In the outfield, Kosbie and Billy Frohlich will be playing left and center, respectively, with Fryncko, McLaughlin, DeBaldo and Nick Becker competing for the right-field slot.

“Fortunately, we have options at most positions,” Grandizo said. “But we will have to get healthy and find out who can compete and succeed on a consistent basis.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.