Plum pitcher Kircher steps into spotlight

It was two years ago in February when unknown freshman Ryan Kircher stepped foot on the portable indoor pitcher's mound tucked behind the bleachers inside Plum's gymnasium and put up a fight against one of the WPIAL's most dangerous hitters, Alex Kirilloff, who would turn out to be the No. 15 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

After five pitches, Kircher and Kirilloff battled to a full-count before Kircher delivered his patented two-seam fastball to strike out the Mustangs slugger.

“I wasn't expecting too much, and I was extremely surprised when I did,” said Kircher, who committed to play baseball at Kent State in February. “Coach (Carl) Vollmer said to me, ‘I hope you know that's the best hitter you're going to face in high school. It doesn't get too much better than that.' ”

Just two years later, things have gotten much better. In addition to Kirilloff becoming Kircher's brother-in-law after he married Kircher's older sister, Jordan, the 5-foot-11 left-hander is poised to become the next big-time talent to come out of the Plum baseball program.

“Ryan kind of exploded onto the scene,” Vollmer said. “He was good as a freshman, and between his freshman and sophomore year, his command got better.

“You felt like he had the stuff, but command is something that comes along gradually. He had great stuff last year, and this year we expect him to have better command.”

Despite striking out Kirilloff, Kircher didn't crack the starting lineup his freshman season. It was at last year's spring training trip to Tampa, Fla., where Vollmer witnessed Kircher's dramatic improvement when he threw a no-hitter against Kennedy Catholic (N.Y.) in the Mustangs' 15-0 win. The performance earned Kircher a spot as a reliever when the Mustangs came back up north to start the 2016 WPIAL schedule.

“We had a very deep team last year, and we didn't want to put him out there if he wasn't ready,” Vollmer said. “We get to pick and choose. It turned out that he was electric from start to finish.”

More like dominant. Kircher rose through the ranks of Vollmer's pitching staff. In fact, Kircher went from starting the season as a an inexperienced reliever with great potential to becoming the starting pitcher in the 2016 PIAA Class AAAA championship game at Penn State's Medlar Field.

Kircher's fastball was being clocked at 83 mph at the beginning of his sophomore season; by the state championship game his two-seamer was crossing the plate at 93.

Vollmer remembers the whispers he heard from the stands about Kircher before the game started.

“There were people in disbelief that we were starting a sophomore in the state finals,” Vollmer said. “I remember thinking that I can't wait for them to see this kid. He did a great job, and we didn't do a lot offensively.”

Plum lost 4-1 to Boyertown. The Mustangs trailed 2-1 before Kircher was replaced in the sixth inning.

Vollmer had no second thoughts about trotting his young arm to the mound in such a high-stakes game. Vollmer needed a steady hand on the mound and turned to the sophomore who had demonstrated incredible poise throughout the season.

“He has an even-tempered approach, not too high and not too low, and that is a great quality as a pitcher,” Vollmer said. “I think that it is truly one of his great qualities.”

Kircher finished the season 5-1 with a 1.14 ERA. The performance elevated his profile as big-time colleges came calling. Schools such as Mississippi State, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Oklahoma all invited Kircher for a visit but he declined. In the end, it came down to Kent State and Liberty. Kirilloff was committed to Liberty before being drafted by Minnesota last June.

“It was definitely a difficult decision,” Kircher said.

Kircher is 0-2 this season as Vollmer said the defense has struggled behind him. Plum's rocky, 3-3 start to the season hasn't dampened Kircher's confidence or personal goals either.

“When I'm on the mound, I don't expect anyone to put the ball in play,” Kircher said. “My goal for this season is to help the team to get to the WPIAL finals, win it and do whatever I can to help the team do that.”

