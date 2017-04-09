Westmoreland high school sports week ahead: April 10, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

The weather is supposed to be better — sunshine again, three days after snow — and teams are anxious to get back to action.

A clash of returning WPIAL softball champions is set to be played in Herminie as third-ranked Mt. Pleasant visits No. 1 Yough in a Class 4A nonsection game at 4 p.m. Mt. Pleasant (1-1) won the Class AAA title last season, and Yough (4-1) went on to win the PIAA championship after falling in the WPIAL semifinals.

• No. 3-ranked Norwin (3-1) baseball will host Plum (3-3) in the Section 2-6A opener for both teams and in a rematch of last year's WPIAL Class AAAA championship game. Norwin hopes to finally dedicate its new turf field, an event that has been postponed by poor weather. The pregame ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield (3-4) visits Penn-Trafford (1-1) in another Section 2 game.

TUESDAY

Greensburg Central Catholic softball has yet to play a game this season, but that could finally get a reprieve when the Centurions host Shady Side Academy (1-0) at 3:45 p.m.

• Other softball matchups on the schedule include Hempfield (5-0, 2-0) at Norwin (1-2, 1-1) in Section 2-6A, Derry (1-1, 1-1) at Mt. Pleasant (1-1, 1-1) in 1-4A and Jeannette (1-3, 1-2) at Leechburg (2-1, 2-0) in 3-A.

• A Section 2-6A baseball makeup game from Saturday has Norwin visiting Hempfield at 4 p.m.

• Team track and field to watch: Norwin at Greensburg Salem; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield; Indiana at Latrobe; and Greensburg C.C. at Derry.

• The YMCA of Westmoreland County will honor eight individuals and four teams at its annual sportswomen awards banquet at Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

WEDNESDAY

In a matchup of two of the better baseball teams in Class 5A ­­— and Section 3 — No. 5 Laurel Highlands (3-0, 2-0) visits No. 1 Latrobe (4-1, 2-0) for a 7 p.m. game under the lights.

Section 2-6A features Hempfield at Plum, Norwin at Penn Hills and Connellsville at Penn-Trafford.

THURSDAY

Penn-Trafford baseball heads to Latrobe for a 4 p.m. start on the turf at Graham-Sobota Field.

• In softball, the top two teams in 6A meet with No. 2 Latrobe visiting No. 1 Hempfield at 4 p.m., and Greensburg Salem goes to No. 2 Penn-Trafford in Section 1-5A, Plum visits No. 3 Franklin Regional and South Park travels to Southmoreland in other 4 p.m. games.