Lubick completes Deer Lakes' victory against Freeport

Zach Lubick was approaching 100 pitches as the top of the seventh progressed.

The Deer Lakes senior was pitching a gem against a potent Freeport offense to that point, and he wanted to finish the game.

Lancers coach Josh Tysk had Shawn Logan ready if Lubick needed to exit because of the new 100-pitch rule.

But Lubick induced a grounder to short on his 100th, and final, pitch. The throw to first by junior Jake McCaskey finished off Deer Lakes' 3-2 victory over Freeport in a contest between the top teams in the Section 1-4A standings.

“We were all excited for the game, so it was really awesome to come out and get the win,” said Lubick, who struck out 12, walked one and gave up just two hits in improving to 3-0.

No. 5 Deer Lakes moved to 3-0 in section play and is now 5-1 overall. No. 4 Freeport dropped to 2-1 in section and 5-2 overall.

Lancers designated hitter Alex Matter delivered a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

“We were really looking forward to this game,” Lancers head coach Josh Tysk said. “We were both looking at records and seeing who we were playing and who they had played. It had shaped up to be a competitive game, and both teams played great. Freeport has a really nice lineup.” Things started well for the visitng Yellowjackets against Lubick. Ben Beale drew a one-out walk in the top of the first, and James Flemm followed with a home run over the fence in left.

But Lubick bounced back.

He struck out the final two batters in the frame, part of 13 consecutive outs, before Sean Furlong's single to shallow center field with two outs in the fifth.

Again, Lubick beared down. He struck out the next batter and retired the final six batters.

He went into the seventh at 88 pitches. With two outs, Freeport designated hitter Matt Charlton worked a 3-2 count before bouncing out to short.

“I felt I was commanding my fastball and slider, and after the home run, I really just settled down,” Lubick said. “The defense was awesome today. I can't thank them enough.”

Neither team committed an error, and both defenses made key plays to eliminate runners or keep runners off the bases.

Deer Lakes collected six hits off Furlong, Freeport's starter, and relever Brodey Cowan. The Lancers had one hit in every inning.

Jake Spirnock led off the fifth with a walk but was eliminated at second on a fielder's choice. Jake Kelly reached on the play, and he moved to second on a stolen base.

After Furlong got Connor Chirdon on strikes for the second out, Matter, who struck out in his other two plate appearances, delivered his home run to left.

“That was a huge momentum change,” Lubick said.

Logan got Deer Lakes on the board in the third. He led off the inning with a single, stole second, took third on a groundout to short and scored on a passed ball.

Freeport was averaging nine runs.

“We had opportunities early in the game, and I felt we let (Lubick) off the hook,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said. “It was tough to battle back. Zach is a good pitcher.

“We knew that neither team was going to give the game away, and it was going to be a tough battle. In the general scheme of things, it was only one section loss. We will see them again, and there are a lot of games left. Both teams still have nine section games.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.