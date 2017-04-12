Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Gibson's 2-run single in 7th caps Leechburg's rally over St. Joseph
Michael Love | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Leechburg players Jake Blumer ( left )and Dalton Knapp celebrate a win of 5-3 over Saint Joseph Wednesday afternoon at the No Off Season Sports Park in Tarentum for a 1A section game.
Saint Joseph High School freshman Tyler Wood delivers a pitch in the 6th inning against Leechburg on Wednesday afternoon during a section 1A game held at No Off Season Sports Park in Tarentum.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Leechburg pitcher Corey Kerecz #21 helped team to 5-3 win over St. Joseph High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Saint Joseph high school catcher keeps Leechburgs John Sorisio from scoring a run late in the game on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Leechburg's Abe Gibson had a big moment at the plate in the top of the seventh inning of Wednesday's Section 1-A game against St. Joseph in West Deer.

Facing a bases-loaded situation with one out and the game tied 3-3, the Blue Devils third basemen fell behind in the count, 1-2. But he made contact on the fourth pitch of his at-bat.

Gibson produced a single to score a pair of runs and lift Leechburg to a 5-3 victory.

“I just knew I needed to deliver,” said Gibson, who also tied the game in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. “I didn't want to get down in the count, but I couldn't let (the 1-2 count) get in my head. I got a pitch to hit and was able to put a nice swing on it.”

Leechburg rallied after falling behind 3-0 after four innings. The Blue Devils responded with three runs in the top of the fifth off St. Joseph freshman Tyler Wood.

That set the stage for the late-inning dramatics that propelled Leechburg to its first section win in three tries and first triumph in five attempts overall. The Blue Devils, playing their third section game in as many days, bounced back from road losses to Eden Christian, 5-0, and Vincentian, 12-2.

Vincentian and Eden Christian are the No. 1 and No. 5 teams, respectively, in this week's Class A rankings.

St. Joseph fell for the fourth straight game after a 2-0 start. The Spartans had hoped to break through in section play after shutout losses to Eden last week and Union on Monday.

“We've played well enough to win the last couple of games,” St. Joseph coach Mike Van Thiel said. “We beat ourselves, and we're not good enough to make mistakes and hope to win. I told them to come back confident and be ready to work. We still have a lot of the season in front of us.”

Leechburg junior Corey Kerecz picked up the win as he gave up three runs — two earned — and five hits while striking out four and walking five. He worked into the seventh and got two outs before a walk ended his time on the mound because of the new 100-pitch limit rule.

Fellow junior Chris Slifer came in and struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save.

St. Joseph scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Wood, Glenn Spath and Joe Godinez hit consecutive doubles which brought home a pair of runs. Godinez then scored the Spartans' third run on a throwing error.

St. Joseph threatened to add runs to its total off Kerecz in the fifth. The Spartans had runners on second and third with two outs, but Kerecz fanned the final batter of the inning to get out of the jam.

Leechburg finished with only three hits overall and just two against Wood, who took a no-hitter into the fifth.

All three Blue Devils runs in the top of the fifth were unearned. With one out, Tyler Leech drew a walk and Christian Hack was hit by a pitch.

John Sorisio then broke up Wood's no-hit bid with a sharp single into left. The ball was misplayed and rolled toward the fence. Leech and Hack scored to close the gap to 3-2. Sorisio slid into third on the play and scored on Gibson's sac fly.

“The guys didn't quit,” Leechburg coach Ed Kriger said. “They changed their approach at the plate from earlier in the game and executed with a lot of heart. They overcame several hurdles to get an important win.”

The 100-pitch limit removed Wood in the seventh. He struck out the last batter he faced and left the game with a runner on first.

Jordan Van Thiel came in and issued a walk to Hack, his first batter. An intentional walk to Sorisio loaded the bases and set up a force play.

But Gibson made St. Joseph pay by depositing the ball just out of the reach of Spartans center fielder Eli Swierczewski. Blumer, who singled to open the inning, and Hack scored on the hit.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

