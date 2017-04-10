Hempfield baseball drops Penn-Trafford in Section 2-6A opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With his curveball arcing and his fastball popping, Justin Wright piloted Hempfield deep into its section opener. And when the offense finally came around in the last inning, Wright had some breathing room and the Spartans went on to a record-evening win.

Wright worked six strong innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, and Hempfield scored four times in the seventh to break open a close Section 2-6A game and top Penn-Trafford, 6-1, on Monday afternoon in Harrison City.

Wright, a junior who has committed to St. John's, allowed four hits, all singles.

“We have played a lot of good teams and have seen their aces,” said Wright (1-1), who along with his teammates have been fortunate to play eight games while many teams have managed half that total or less. “That has helped us get ready. And we brought our bats more today.”

In a matchup of pitching aces, Wright barely outdueled the Warriors' Brian Hellestead, who had eight strikeouts in five innings but left after throwing his 99th pitch.

Colin Pratt pitched a scoreless sixth, but the Spartans (4-4, 1-1) made things tough for him by loading the bases in the seventh.

Hempfield eased a 2-1 lead into the seventh before finally taking command with no outs. Ben Mongelluzzo replaced Pratt but hit Wright to force in a run and make it 3-1.

Pinch-hitter Adam Hutchinson followed with a run-scoring single, and Alex Hall, with the bags still jammed, delivered a two-run single. Suddenly, it was 6-1 and Hempfield was able to rest easier.

It was just the third game of the season for Penn-Trafford (1-2, 0-1). If this season were a book, Hempfield would be a few chapters in while Penn-Trafford would just have finished the foreword.

But the Warriors did not blame rust.

“I still think we were well-prepared,” Warriors coach Dan Miller said. “We just didn't get the opportunity to be as aggressive as we want. It was a timing thing. We didn't get that big, clutch hit today.”

It was his pitch count (97) moreso than the opponent that chased Wright in the seventh. Although the Warriors put two runners on before reliever Braden Brose worked a 1-2-3 seventh.

Seton Hill recruit Justin Fiedor and Hall each had two hits for Hempfield.

“We had some good, quality at-bats, stole some bases and saw some positives,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We let them off the hook a couple of times. But Justin Wright was awesome today. He showed control all day.”

Hempfield, which finished with eight hits, scored twice in the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Brose.

“It helps that we have played a lot of tough teams so far,” Buzzard said. “We didn't play our best baseball in the early part of the season. But we learned a lot about our team.”

The Warriors' run scored via an error in the second, and it was 2-1. They left five on base.

“We didn't hit our spots,” Miller said. “We needed to pitch to contact more and let the defense play. Wright did hit his spots and pitched a nice game.”

Sophomore catcher Josh Spiegel, an Oklahoma State recruit, had a hit for Penn-Trafford.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.