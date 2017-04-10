Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Hempfield baseball drops Penn-Trafford in Section 2-6A opener
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, April 10, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (25) throws out Penn-Trafford's Mario Disso on a close play at first base to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Christian Pfrogner (22) is congratulated by Robbie Buck after scoring in the bottom of the second inning against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (3) fields a ground ball and throws out Penn-Trafford's Christian Pfrogner for the third out of the sixth inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Justin Wright (28) started for Hempfield and pitched into the seventh inning to pick up a win against Penn-Trafford against on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Alex Hall (1) attempts to bunt in the second inning against Penn-Trafford on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Justin Wright (28) dives back to the bag in front of Penn-Trafford's Logan Hawkins during the sixth inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Zach Mancz (25) slides into second with a stolen base as Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (3) tries to field an errant throw in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Colin Pratt (7) inherits a 2-1 scoring deficit as he pitches in the top of the sixth against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Ben Mongelluzzo (14) pitches as he inherits the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the seventh against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Brian Hellestead (24) started and pitched five innings against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose (25) pitches in relief as he inherits a 6-1 lead with two men on base and no outs in the bottom of the seventh against Penn-Trafford on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Tyler Horvat (left) dives back to the bag ahead of the tag of Hempfield's Braden Brose (25) in the bottom of the seventh on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Robbie Buck (3) makes a play at second base to record the out on a fielder's choice on Hempfield's Nick DiAndreth (7) on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (right) slides into second base ahead of the tag by Penn-Trafford's Robbie Buck (3) in the seventh inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Nick DiAndreth (7) grounds into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded for the third out of the sixth inning leading 2-1 against Penn-Trafford on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Mario Disso (11) grounds out to open the bottom of the sixth inning against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Josh Barth is tagged out by Penn-Trafford third baseman Zach Mancz during the second inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford head coach Dan Miller talks to his team as they prepare to bat trailing Hempfield in the bottom of the seventh on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Zach Mancz (25) connects for a single to left field with two outs in the sixth inning against Hempfield on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Isaiah DiAndreth (3) is called out as he goes out of the baseline to avoid the tag by Penn-Trafford's Zach Mancz (25) during the third inning on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Justin Wright started for Hempfield and pitched into the seventh inning to pick up a win against Penn-Trafford on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Harrison City. Hempfield won 6-1.

With his curveball arcing and his fastball popping, Justin Wright piloted Hempfield deep into its section opener. And when the offense finally came around in the last inning, Wright had some breathing room and the Spartans went on to a record-evening win.

Wright worked six strong innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, and Hempfield scored four times in the seventh to break open a close Section 2-6A game and top Penn-Trafford, 6-1, on Monday afternoon in Harrison City.

Wright, a junior who has committed to St. John's, allowed four hits, all singles.

“We have played a lot of good teams and have seen their aces,” said Wright (1-1), who along with his teammates have been fortunate to play eight games while many teams have managed half that total or less. “That has helped us get ready. And we brought our bats more today.”

In a matchup of pitching aces, Wright barely outdueled the Warriors' Brian Hellestead, who had eight strikeouts in five innings but left after throwing his 99th pitch.

Colin Pratt pitched a scoreless sixth, but the Spartans (4-4, 1-1) made things tough for him by loading the bases in the seventh.

Hempfield eased a 2-1 lead into the seventh before finally taking command with no outs. Ben Mongelluzzo replaced Pratt but hit Wright to force in a run and make it 3-1.

Pinch-hitter Adam Hutchinson followed with a run-scoring single, and Alex Hall, with the bags still jammed, delivered a two-run single. Suddenly, it was 6-1 and Hempfield was able to rest easier.

It was just the third game of the season for Penn-Trafford (1-2, 0-1). If this season were a book, Hempfield would be a few chapters in while Penn-Trafford would just have finished the foreword.

But the Warriors did not blame rust.

“I still think we were well-prepared,” Warriors coach Dan Miller said. “We just didn't get the opportunity to be as aggressive as we want. It was a timing thing. We didn't get that big, clutch hit today.”

It was his pitch count (97) moreso than the opponent that chased Wright in the seventh. Although the Warriors put two runners on before reliever Braden Brose worked a 1-2-3 seventh.

Seton Hill recruit Justin Fiedor and Hall each had two hits for Hempfield.

“We had some good, quality at-bats, stole some bases and saw some positives,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We let them off the hook a couple of times. But Justin Wright was awesome today. He showed control all day.”

Hempfield, which finished with eight hits, scored twice in the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Brose.

“It helps that we have played a lot of tough teams so far,” Buzzard said. “We didn't play our best baseball in the early part of the season. But we learned a lot about our team.”

The Warriors' run scored via an error in the second, and it was 2-1. They left five on base.

“We didn't hit our spots,” Miller said. “We needed to pitch to contact more and let the defense play. Wright did hit his spots and pitched a nice game.”

Sophomore catcher Josh Spiegel, an Oklahoma State recruit, had a hit for Penn-Trafford.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

