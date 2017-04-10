Pittsburgh high school roundup: Bethel Park wins on walk-off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeremy Lazzari's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Bethel Park edge rival Upper St. Clair, 3-2, in a Section 3-6A baseball game Monday afternoon.

Justin Meis struck out six in six innings to earn the win for the Black Hawks (6-1, 3-0).

Dylan Winseck struck out three in seven innings and took the loss for Upper St. Clair (2-7, 0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 3, Allderdice 2 — Spencer Curran threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Mt. Lebanon (5-4, 2-1) won in Section 3-6A.

Hampton 9, Armstrong 2 — Phil Conti was 3 for 3 with three doubles to lead No. 4 Hampton (4-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win.

Blackhawk 3, Hopewell 0 — Michael Turconi was 3 for 4 and Andy McClymonds threw a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts as No. 1 Blackhawk (7-0, 3-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 5 — Ethan Moore homered and had six RBIs as Quaker Valley (1-2, 1-2) won in Section 2-4A.

South Park 12, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Josh Wagner was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Adam Morris went 3 for 4 with an RBI as No. 2 South Park (8-1, 3-0) won a 3-4A game.

Shady Side Academy 9, South Allegheny 3 — Nick Tarasi was 3 for 4 and threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts to help Shady Side Academy (1-3, 1-0) pick up a Section 1-3A win.

OLSH 4, Neshannock 0 — In Section 2-2A, Dylan Osheka threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts to guide No. 2 OLSH (5-0, 2-0) to a victory over No. 3 Neshannock (4-3, 2-1).

Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 2 (6 inn.) — Mike Ulishney was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs as No. 1 Serra Catholic (7-0, 3-0) won in Section 3-2A.

Vincentian Academy 12, Springdale 2 — Christian Fedko had an RBI triple, and Kyler Fedko and Thomas Quinlan each went 2 for 3 as No. 1 Vincentian (2-2, 1-0) won in Section 1-A.

Softball

Plum 16, Gateway 6 — MacKenzie Lake and Gabrielle Fischetti each were 3 for 5 as Plum (4-3, 3-2) won in Section 1-5A.

Albert Gallatin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8 (12 inn.) — Visiting Albert Gallatin scored twice in the top of the 12th to earn a Section 2-5A win. Maddie Flowers was 2 for 6 with a triple for the Colonials (4-1, 3-1). Alysa Fairman struck out 13 for Thomas Jefferson (3-4, 1-2).

Montour 11, Hampton 7 (9 inn.) — Montour scored four runs in the top of the ninth to secure a 3-5A win. Brittney Seibert and Lindsey Penz each had three hits for the Spartans (3-2, 3-1). Ashley Sheetz homered for Hampton (1-5, 1-3).

Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 8 — Ashley Howard was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Elizabeth Fite was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as No. 5 Serra Catholic (3-1, 2-0) won in Section 1-2A.

Mapletown 6, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — Elisa Clark had a walk-off single to lead Mapletown (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 2-A victory.