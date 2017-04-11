Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield holds off rival Norwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield baseball team picked up its second Section 2-6A win in as many days Tuesday, but not without a little excitement at the end.

Leading by three going into the top of the seventh, No. 3-ranked Norwin scored two runs and had the bases loaded with one out before the Spartans turned a game-ending double play to secure a 7-6 victory.

Isaiah DiAndreth was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Nick DiAndreth was 3 for 3 with a double for Hempfield (5-4, 2-0). Nick DiAndreth earned the win, allowing three hits in two innings of relief.

Hempfield, which snapped a four-game skid with a win over Penn-Trafford on Monday, scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to provide the eventual winning runs, as Isaiah DiAndreth and Jordan Fiedor had RBI singles.

Nick Zona, Matt Lamanti and Brady Sigut all had extra-base hits for Norwin (4-2, 1-1).

Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 3 — In Section 2-6A, Mario Disso had four RBIs and Robbie Buck added three RBIs as Penn-Trafford (2-2, 1-1) earned a victory.

Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 1 — Hunter Hughes was 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs, and Jake Williams went 3 for 3 with three runs scored as Franklin Regional (3-1, 3-1) won in Section 3-5A. Joe Constantin threw a five-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Panthers.

Greensburg Salem 12, Highlands 1 (5 inn.) — Ryan College went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run that ended the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Greensburg Salem (3-2, 2-2) won in Section 1-4A. Jonathan Borbonus was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, and Jack Oberdorf was 3 for 3 with four runs scored for the Golden Eagles. Matt Wicker threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts.

Knoch 6, Yough 3 (8 inn.) — Brandon Kowalski and Derek McGill had RBI doubles in the top of the eighth inning as Knoch (3-2, 3-1) won in Section 1-4A. Nathaniel Roebuck was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Yough (2-3, 1-3). Jarett Bach allowed five hits with eight strikeouts in 5 2⁄ 3 innings for the Cougars.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Washington 2 (8 inn.) — Brady Duricko singled home Jared Wagner in the bottom of the eighth inning as Mt. Pleasant (3-2, 2-1) won a Section 3-3A game. Jason Beranek threw a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts to earn the complete-game victory.

Derry 19, Southmoreland 5 (5 inn.) — Zack Blystone was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Josh Bauer also was 3 for 3 as Derry (3-1) won a nonsection game. Cade Richter had two RBIs for Southmoreland (0-5).

Softball

Kiski Area 7, Penn-Trafford 2 — The Cavaliers scored four runs in the first and two more in the second, upending No. 2 Penn-Trafford in a Section 1-5A game. Megan Andree pitched a complete game, limiting Penn-Trafford to two runs on five hits and striking out three. Amber Bumbaugh and Courtney Moyer each finished with three hits for the Cavaliers (5-1, 5-1), who had 13 as a team in their fifth consecutive win. Andree and Alexa Nagy drove in two runs apiece.

Sarah Koscho singled twice for Penn-Trafford (5-2, 5-1), which saw its five-game winning streak end.

Greensburg Salem 12, Gateway 4 — Winning pitcher Tiffany Bruzda and Mya Berger each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to carry Greensburg Salem (2-4, 2-4) to a Section 1-5A victory. The Golden Lions scored six runs in the third inning and added five more in the fifth.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0 — Carolyn Alincic threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (3-1, 3-1) earned a Section 1-4A win. Meadow Uncapher and Nikki Klejka each were 2 for 3 with a double for the Vikings. Sam Detore allowed six hits with two strikeouts for Derry (2-2, 1-2), which made four errors resulting in three unearned runs.

Southmoreland 11, McGuffey 2 — Olivia Porter doubled, homered and had four RBIs to help Southmoreland (4-1, 3-1) earn a win in Section 3-3A. Winning pitcher Katie Troisi-Clark also was 2 for 4 with a home run, and Charity Henderson was 2 for 2 with a home run. Troisi-Clark allowed four hits with eight strikeouts. Southmoreland scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 0 — Faith Johnston allowed six hits and had three strikeouts but Jeannette (1-4, 1-3) lost a Section 3-A game to No. 3 Leechburg (3-1, 3-0). Kara Johnston had two hits for Jeannette.

Boys tennis

West Mifflin 3, Greensburg C.C. 2 — Oliver Robinson and Owen Beer won in singles matches, but Greensburg Central Catholic lost a Section 1-AA match.