Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Mars baseball edges Kiski Area

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Anthony Michalski's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning provided the winning run as Mars earned a 3-2 victory over Kiski Area in a Section 1-5A baseball game Tuesday afternoon.

Adam Poleski had a two-run single for Kiski Area (0-7, 0-3) in the first inning, but Mars (4-2, 3-0) scored two runs in the second and one in the fifth. Will Bednar allowed one hit with three strikeouts in three innings to earn the win. Isaiah Johnson was 2 for 2 for the Fightin' Planets.

Blackhawk 5, South Fayette 1 — Mark Engel threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts as No. 1 Blackhawk (8-0, 4-0) won a Section 2-4A game.

Bishop Canevin 13, Northgate 3 (5 inn.) — Rocky Rauterkus was 3 for 4 and Josh Gmys hit a two-run double to help Bishop Canevin (1-3, 1-2) earn a Section 3-2A win.

Carlynton 11, Sto-Rox 1 (6 inn.) — Adam Trombetta, Jake Seitz and Hunter Crown all had two RBIs as Carlynton (6-1, 3-1) won a Section 3-2A matchup. Courtney Mickens threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Cougars.

Vincentian Academy 12, Leechburg 2 (6 inn.) — Sean McGrail had three hits and drove in three runs as Vincentian Academy cruised in Section 1-A play. Jimmy Seskey doubled and drove in two runs while Nathan Christian earned the win for Vincentian (3-2, 2-0).

Softball

Baldwin 2, Peters Township 1 — Cassy Carlson hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to lead No. 5 Baldwin (4-1, 4-0) to a Section 1-6A win.

Pine-Richland 9, North Hills 5 — Brie Horrell was 2 for 4 with a home run, double and six RBIs as Pine-Richland (5-2, 2-2) won a Section 3-6A game.

Elizabeth Forward 13, Keystone Oaks 3 (5 inn.) — Taylor Ludwick went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Kaylee Ludwick was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Elizabeth Forward (3-4, 3-1) won in Section 2-4A.

South Allegheny 13, Valley 4 — Winning pitcher Sarah Pribanic had three hits, including a double and home run, and Bailey Myers also homered, as No. 5 South Allegheny (3-1, 2-1) won in Section 1-3A.

Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 1 — Skyla Greco threw a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts as No. 1 Ellwood City (4-0, 3-0) won a Section 2-3A game. Anna Ferrucci was 3 for 4 for Ellwood City.

South Park 9, Brownsville 2 — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run with four RBIs as No. 2 South Park (6-0, 4-0) won a Section 3-3A game.

Seton-La Salle 16, Carlynton 1 (4 inn.) – Lexi Wagner was 4 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs as Seton-La Salle (3-2, 2-1) won in Section 1-2A.

