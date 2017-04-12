Boerio gets plunked, seals Latrobe's walk-off win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe hands out a “Whatever It Takes” Award to a player or the team each time it wins.

But the criteria never accounted for a finish like this.

The game's biggest hit might leave a bruise under Preston Boerio's left armpit.

Boerio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, and top-ranked Latrobe walked off with a 6-5 win over No. 5 Laurel Highlands in a Section 3-5A game Wednesday night at Latrobe's Graham-Sobota Field.

“We practice situational hitting,” Boerio said. “I was in close to the plate, got hit, jogged to first and my teammates mobbed me.”

Latrobe (7-1, 5-0) overcame an uncharacteristic start and a late rally by Laurel Highlands (4-2, 3-2).

Latrobe rallied from an early, and rare, deficit with a five-run fourth inning: All five runs came with two outs. But the Mustangs tied it 5-5 in the top of the seventh.

Latrobe would not be deterred.

In the home half of the seventh, Isaac Echard led off with a single, and Antonio Noble beat out a throw to first. Both runners moved up on a balk and Jared Kollar was intentionally walked. Then Boerio was hit by reliever Austin Dorogi, Echard scored and Latrobe posted its seventh straight win.

“It's something with this team,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “Our kids find ways to win. Our kids came up big to fight through like that. Laurel Highlands is probably the best team we have seen, along with North Allegheny.”

Down 3-0, Jared Kollar singled home Dan Stas, and Boerio reached on an error that allowed Noble to score to make it 3-2.

Griffin Clark worked a long at-bat, and it was worthwhile as he delivered a hard-hit gap-shot to right to bring in two runs and give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.

Clark came in to pitch the seventh and earned his first varsity win.

“We showed tonight that we're all in this together,” Clark said. “We knew we could come back and get the win.”

Ryan Augustine kept the rally going with an RBI single to score Zach Kokoska, who walked.

Now down 5-3, Laurel Highlands loaded the bases in the fifth but Kollar struck out Mason McManus swinging and Ian Edenfield looking to squash the threat.

The Mustangs did manage a run in the frame, however, on a run-scoring single by Hudson Novak.

With one out in the seventh, McManus ripped a single to right-center to score Derek Gaisbauer and tie it 5-5.

“It was a bizarre finish but a win is a win,” said Kollar, who finished 3 for 3 with two walks. Clark was 2 for 3.

Laurel Highlands jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, on four hits. Novak, McManus and Ian Edenfield each had RBI singles.

McManus was 3 for 4 while Novak and Travis Sankovich had two hits each for Laurel Highlands.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.