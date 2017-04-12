Westmoreland high school roundup: Penn-Trafford baseball shuts out Connellsville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyler Horvat threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts as Penn-Trafford defeated Connellsville, 3-0, in a Section 2-6A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Hawkins had an RBI double, and Zach Mancz and Travis Hohman also had RBIs as part of a three-run first inning for the Warriors (3-2, 2-1). Jake Ansell took the loss for Connellsville (2-3, 1-1).

Norwin 12, Penn Hills 3 — Nick Lagnese threw a complete game as No. 3 Norwin (5-2, 2-1) won in Section 2-6A. The Knights bounced back after a 7-6 loss to Hempfield on Tuesday.

Plum 7, Hempfield 3 — Playing its third Section 2-6A game in three days, Hempfield (5-5, 2-1) dropped a decision to host Plum (4-4, 1-1).

Franklin Regional 12, McKeesport 0 (5 inn.) — Palmer Jackson threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts to lead Franklin Regional (4-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-5A win.

Derry 16, Highlands 4 (5 inn.) — Josh Bauer was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as Derry (3-1, 3-1) picked up a Section 1-4A win. Zack Blystone threw a six-hitter with two strikeouts and also scored four runs for the Trojans.

Deer Lakes 5, Greensburg Salem 3 — In Section 1-4A, Greensburg Salem (3-3, 2-3) fell short against the No. 5-ranked Lancers (7-1, 5-0). It was the third loss in four games for the Golden Lions.

Freeport 11, Yough 1 (5 inn.) — Winning pitcher James Flemm had three doubles and four RBIs and Nevin DeCroo added three RBIs as Freeport (6-2, 3-1) earned a Section 1-4A win. Nathaniel Roebuck took the loss for Yough (2-4, 1-4).

Waynesburg 12, Mt. Pleasant 7 — In Section 3-3A, Waynesburg (5-1, 3-0) capitalized on five errors to score nine runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a victory. Hunter Piper had three hits for the Vikings (3-3, 2-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Jeannette 3 — Tre Cunningham allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out 10 in five innings, but No. 4 Jeannette (3-2, 2-1) lost a Section 2-A game. Winning pitcher Jacob Broadwater was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 3-0).

Softball

Hempfield 16, Penn Hills 1 (4 inn.) — Stacey Walling had two home runs and four RBIs, and Megan Monzo had three hits, including a home run, as No. 1 Hempfield (8-0, 4-0) cruised in Section 2-6A. Autumn Beasley also homered for the Spartans.

Yough 10, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Aubrie Mance smacked a three-run home run, and Hanna Bach, Kayley Westerman, Kierra Waywood and Nina Maroney all had two hits as No. 1 Yough (6-1, 4-0) won a Section 2-4A game. Waywood struck out five batters to earn the win.

Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 1 — Bailey Parshall threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks and also had three hits and three RBIs, as No. 2 Belle Vernon (8-0) won a nonsection game. Maddie White took the loss for Greensburg Salem (2-5).

Ligonier Valley 15, Purchase Line 0 (3 inn.) — Jane Garver threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts as Ligonier Valley (6-1, 5-0) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Lindsey Stormer and Sara Klinchock doubled and Catou Cmar had three hits.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0 — Turner Price, Kevin Lee and Michael Stock all won in singles play to give Penn-Trafford a Section 1-AAA win.

Greensburg Salem 5, Greensburg C.C. 0 — D.J. Zedalis, Chris Marinchek and Jack Maruca all won in singles matches to lead Greensburg Salem to Section 1-AA win.