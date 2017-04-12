Pittsburgh high school roundup: North Allegheny shuts out rival Butler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anthony Hattrup hit a two-run single in the fourth inning that helped No. 4 North Allegheny top No. 5 Butler, 3-0, in a Section 1-6A baseball game Wednesday night.

Jack Lehew doubled, and Hattrup scattered two hits with four strikeouts over five innings to the win for the Tigers (7-0, 2-0).

Brandon Fleeger took the loss for Butler (3-3, 0-2).

Shaler 6, Central Catholic 5 — Corey Nasiadka was 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Shaler (6-3, 2-1) win in Section 1-6A. Adam Zulka added a two-run double for the Titans.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0 — Alex Zigarovich was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (6-4, 3-1) won in Section 3-6A.

Chartiers Valley 4, Trinity 3 — In Section 2-5A, Konnor Corchado had two RBIs and scored a run as Chartiers Valley (3-4, 3-1) earned a win. Jared Watson had two RBIs for Trinity (2-4, 1-3).

West Allegheny 4, Montour 0 — Michael Crawford threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as No. 2 West Allegheny (8-0, 3-0) won in Section 2-5A.

Knoch 10, Indiana 0 (6 inn.) — Brandon Kowalski had two hits, and RBI and threw a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts as Knoch (4-2, 4-1) won a Section 1-4A game. Andy Pipes had two hits and scored three times for the Knights.

Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 0 (6 inn.) — Jon Pence threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Nick Cerani was 2 for 2 with four RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (9-0, 5-0) won in Section 2-4A.

South Park 18, Ringgold 8 — Mike Kentzel had four hits, and Adam Morris, Josh Wagner, Kyle Thompson, Kevin Vaupel and Bryce Groff all had three as No. 2 South Park (9-1, 4-0) rolled to a Section 3-4A win.

Vincentian Academy 12, Union 1 (6 inn.) — UConn recruit Christian Fedko hit two home runs and had a double as No. 1 Vincentian Academy (4-2, 3-0) won a Section 1-A game. Kyler Fedko and Nathan Christian also homered for the Royals.

Avonworth 12, Washington 2 — Corey Dick was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Jacob Gustic threw a complete game as No. 3 Avonworth (5-1) won a nonsection game.

Softball

Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 1 — Ashley Buggey had a grand slam and six RBIs as No. 3 Canon-McMillan (4-1, 4-1) won in Section 1-6A. Lindsay Schmidt also homered for the Big Macs. Adeline Tagg homered for No. 5 Baldwin (4-2, 4-1).

Avonworth 17, Riverside 6 — Sarah Helffrich was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Gretchen Schmidt had four RBIs, and Payton Aliskowitz was 3 for 5 as Avonworth (4-2, 2-1) won in Section 2-3A.

OLSH 8, Serra Catholic 6 — In Section 1-2A, Alyssa Brinza was 3 for 3 with two doubles, and Hayley O'Neil threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts as OLSH (7-1, 4-0) defeated No. 5 Serra Catholic (4-2, 3-1). Theresa Terlecki homered for the Eagles.

West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 1 (4 inn.) — Shelby Morris, Kaitlyn Rizor and Madison Renner all homered as No. 1 West Greene (9-0, 4-0) won in Section 2-A.