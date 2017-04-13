No. 1 Hempfield edges No. 2 Latrobe for 24th straight section win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe went to the bullpen and Hempfield went to work.

In a matchup of the top two ranked teams in WPIAL Class 6A softball, No. 2 Latrobe tried to catch No. 1 Hempfield off guard with an early pitching change, a shift meant to throw a different look and change in speeds at the Spartans.

But Hempfield undercut the move, producing a pair of runs in the third inning to give all-everything pitcher Morgan Ryan just enough support in a 3-1 victory over the visiting Wildcats on Thursday in a clash of the Section 2 heavyweights.

Hempfield (9-0, 5-0) continues to be the immovable object atop the section while Latrobe (4-2, 3-1) remains the team nipping at its heels.

With the game tied 1-1, Latrobe pulled senior starter Ashley Pagliei in favor of senior Meredith Carr, a scripted move that coach Rick Kozusko said would have happened regardless of the situation. Carr, the Wildcats' ace, allowed three singles in the bottom of the third and Hempfield took a 3-1 lead.

“That was the plan,” he said. “We thought throw some off-speed with Pagliei, bring in Meredith and then switch it up again with Kiley (Myers). The best laid plans sometimes ...”

Kozusko said from the start of the season he planned to use a three-pitcher rotation, and he does not want to deviate from that arrangement.

Pagliei, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, had only given up one hit and had two strikeouts and two walks when she left the game. Carr faced five batters before being replaced by sophomore Kiley Myers.

Taken aback some by the switch in the circle, Hempfield did not flinch.

“Pagliei was throwing hard so that surprised me there,” Hempfield coach Bob Kalp said. “I know my lineup and we have hitters. I thought we played well in full. Latrobe is a veteran team and a decent team. This was like a playoff game.”

Hempfield leadoff hitter Ali Belgiovane, who walked three times, scored on senior second baseman Jenna Osikowicz's one-out single. Belgiovane, a senior shortstop, appeared to duck the stop sign from Kalp and it was 2-1.

Consecutive singles by Ryan and senior catcher Maddie Stoner followed to give the Spartans a two-run advantage. It was their lowest offensive output of the season and far from the four-home-run show it put on Wednesday in a 16-1 win over Penn Hills, but nonetheless it was their 24th straight section win.

After Hempfield went up 3-1, Carr was replaced by sophomore Kiley Myers, who induced an inning-ending double play and went on to strike out five while allowing one hit.

Latrobe outhit Hempfield, 7-5.

“Their base-hits found holes,” Kozusko said. “Credit to them. But I am proud of the way we hit the ball.”

Spartans senior left fielder Autumn Beasley launched a solo home run over the left-center field fence in the second that probably would have been out of many college fields. The ball also sailed over her mother, who was positioned just under the scoreboard. It was Autumn's second homer in as many days.

“I have been working really hard to be able to make contributions to this team,” said Beasley, who has a team-best four home runs. “We knew this would be a tough game. Ten-running teams can be kind of boring. This was more intense and nail-biting.”

Hempfield's defense continued its strong play, limiting scoring chances.

In the first inning, Latrobe left two base runners stranded after Hempfield turned a 6-3-2 double play. In the second, Osikowicz made a diving stop on a grounder from senior first baseman Regan McCracken; it was an infield single but it saved a run as the Wildcats again left two on base — nine for the game.

Osikowicz, a Seton Hill recruit, showed her glove skills again on the final out in the seventh, getting a glove on a hard-hit liner by Schweizer, tipping the ball into the air and snagging it for a nifty game-sealing putout.

“Osikowicz played the death out of second base,” Kalp said.

Latrobe made it 1-1 in the third when catcher Morgan Schweizer knocked in Makayla Munchinski.

Ryan picked up the complete-game win, striking out six and walking two.

Kalp said he did not consider pulling Ryan, his senior Notre Dame recruit.

“She's our horse so we're going to go with her,” Kalp said.

Hempfield has won 23 consecutive games overall.

“The thing about this game is that it gives the winner a head-up on the section,” Kalp said. “With the weaker teams, the loser isn't going to get much help.”

The teams play again May 4 at Latrobe.

“We've had our share of battles,” Kozusko said. “I am looking forward to seeing them again.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.