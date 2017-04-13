Trib Cup: Energy leads South Fayette baseball into strong start

Changing the culture of a program can be easy for a coach to say, but it takes the willingness of a team to put words into action.

But for the South Fayette baseball team, that's exactly the credit third-year coach Ken Morgan said his players deserve.

Working to implement an added element of energy to his group after last year's fourth-place section finish — the team's second in a row — Morgan and his team took a step back to reflect and see what the missing piece was that would lead to a culture change.

The answer was “energy,” and the Lions have been a different team ever since.

“You sit back and you evaluate every year where your team's at and which direction you want to be trending toward,” Morgan said. “And toward the end of last year we kind of identified that we needed a lot more energy. We needed everybody to kind of take the next step, the next level of our program, and the development of where we want to be with our program.

“The culture of our program has grown exponentially from last year to this year,” he added. “With the excitement just in practice, the overall team energy, our willingness to put in hard work, it's just been phenomenal.”

Aside from the team's improved work ethic, the results have improved on the scoreboard as well, with South Fayette jumping out to a 4-2 record overall and a 3-2 record in Section 2-4A. With their impressive start to the season, the Lions are highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, leading to South Fayette's fifth-place ranking in the Class 4A standings.

But Morgan just isn't encouraged by the team's effort in games, it's the enthusiasm for coming to practice every day and putting in the extra effort that hasn't gone unnoticed to him.

“This team's special; it's different than what we've had here before,” he said. “Every kid is bought in, they're 100 percent all the time, just hustle and energy. It's really refreshing to come to practice every day and just be around kids who are excited to be there.”

“This year especially, everyone's buying into it, everyone's focused and ready to play,” added senior OF/P Tristan Tinney. “The difference in the team this year from years past is all 15 guys on varsity basically just have a baseball-first mentality; all want to be there and get better.”

Tinney leads off a young and balanced lineup that also features sophomore Ryan Kokoski, who much like Tinney, has a knack for getting on base and stealing bases once he's there. Junior Tyler Bedillion brings power to all fields at the No. 3 spot in the order, while sophomore Richie Dell is slotted in the designated hitter spot.

Freshmen such as Joey Alcorn and Nolan Lutz bring depth to an already young lineup. But for Morgan, he sees that as a positive.

“All up and down our lineup, we're pretty young for the most part, with really only two senior starters and two junior starters with five sophomores and freshmen in there,” said Morgan, a South Fayette alum. “Typically a lot of people would look at that and say ‘wow that's a young team,' but we actually flipped that script and we're a young team and that's great because we're a young, good team.”

Much like the batting order, the pitching staff relies on its depth for success. The Lions tend to use left-handers Tinney and Kokoski in big situations, but also rely on Bedillion and senior Camden Hoover, as well.

“The way I look at it, we've got a whole lot of No. 1's, and it depends on which one's available that day,” Morgan said.

For the Lions to improve on last season's finish — a first-round playoff exit — Morgan noted his team needs to improve on playing clean baseball, everything from errors to mental mistakes. While the team suffered a combined seven errors in recent losses to Blackhawk and Beaver, Morgan is optimistic his team can play with Class 4A's best when it's avoiding those mistakes.

“Our big emphasis, other than raising the culture in our program, is just playing clean baseball,” he said. “We really feel like when we play clean baseball, we can be the best and we can beat anybody out there.”

