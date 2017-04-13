Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Ligonier Valley softball tallies 4th straight shutout

Staff Reports | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Lexie Petrof tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and got plenty of help offensively as Ligonier Valley earned a 12-0 win over Penns Manor in a District 6 Heritage Conference softball game Thursday afternoon.

Abi Cmar had two hits and three RBIs, and Catou Cmar, Sara Klinchock, Abigail Turcheck and Jane Garver knocked in runs for the Rams (7-1, 7-0).

Ligonier Valley has outscored its past four opponents — United, Blairsville, Purchase Line, Penns Manor — 66-0.

Franklin Regional 6, Plum 3 — Julia Yurinko had three RBIs, and Angalee Beall threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts as No. 3 Franklin Regional (7-3, 6-1) won a Section 1-5 game.

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0 (5 inn.) — Sarah Koscho was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Emma Nedley homered as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (6-2, 6-1) won in Section 1-5A. Morgan Hilty threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts.

Indiana 8, Derry 4 (9 inn.) — Winning pitcher Lauren Bertig hit a solo home run, and Alley Bush hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as Indiana (3-4, 3-2) won a Section 1-4A game.

Haley Wedow was 2 for 4, and Chelsea Bisi had two RBIs for Derry (2-3, 1-3). The Trojans tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh as losing pitcher Sam Detore hit a sacrifice fly to score Kam Kelly.

Mt. Pleasant 15, Uniontown 1(5 inn.) — Addy Kubasky, Ava Gnibus and Autumn Shogun all were 3 for 3 as No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 4-1) rolled to a Section 1-4A win. Kubasky had four RBIs in the win.

South Park 6, Southmoreland 1 — Bethany Bunner was 2 for 4 with a double but Southmoreland (4-2, 3-2) lost a Section 3-3A game. Katie Troisi-Clark had an RBI single in the first inning for the Scotties.

Apollo-Ridge 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 8 — In Section 2-2A, Karly McBride had two hits and two RBIs and Haley Moore had three hits and two RBIs, but Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1) lost to host Apollo-Ridge (3-1, 2-1).

Jeannette 14, Geibel 4 — Jada Morgan was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as Jeannette (2-4, 2-3) won a Section 3-A game. Faith Johnston earned the victory.

Baseball

Derry 3, Indiana 0 — Conner Watt allowed six hits and struck out 10 batters over 6 13 innings to lead Derry to a Section 1-4A victory.

Joe Lynch earned the save, and Donte Klapchar had an RBI single for the Trojans (5-1, 4-1). Watt and Zack Blystone also had hits for Derry, which has won four straight games.

Alec Petroff allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts for Indiana (2-6, 1-5).

Charleroi 10, Southmoreland 0 — In Section 3-3A, Jesse Andrechek was 4 for 4 as Charleroi (6-1, 2-0) topped host Southmoreland (0-5, 0-3).

Franklin Regional 9, Bethel Park 8 (8 inn.) — Michael Haley had a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Franklin Regional (5-1) won a nonsection game. Noah Weiner and Bryson Harper homered for the Panthers.

Norwin 4, Moon 0 — Ryan Weaver, Nick Zona and Logan Liebdzinski combined for a shutout as No. 3 Norwin (6-2) won a nonsection game.

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3 — Mario Disso, Josh Spiegel, Christian Pfronger and Robbie Buck had RBIs in a four-run fifth inning to help Penn-Trafford (4-2) win a nonsection game. Zach Kokoska had two hits for the Wildcats (7-2).

Vincentian Academy 15, Jeannette 0 (4 inn.) — Christian Fedko and Thomas Quinlan homered, and Sean McGrail threw a one-hitter as No. 1 Vincentian Academy (5-2) won a Class A nonsection game over No. 4 Jeannette (3-3).

West Shamokin 11, Ligonier Valley 5 — Aaron Gray was 2 for 5 with an RBI as West Shamokin (7-0, 7-0) defeated host Ligonier Valley (1-5, 1-5) in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Jim Caldwell took the loss for the Rams.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1 — Penn-Trafford (8-0, 8-0) locked up the Section 1-AAA championship with a win over rival Norwin, which also qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.