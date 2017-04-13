Westmoreland high school roundup: Ligonier Valley softball tallies 4th straight shutout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lexie Petrof tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and got plenty of help offensively as Ligonier Valley earned a 12-0 win over Penns Manor in a District 6 Heritage Conference softball game Thursday afternoon.

Abi Cmar had two hits and three RBIs, and Catou Cmar, Sara Klinchock, Abigail Turcheck and Jane Garver knocked in runs for the Rams (7-1, 7-0).

Ligonier Valley has outscored its past four opponents — United, Blairsville, Purchase Line, Penns Manor — 66-0.

Franklin Regional 6, Plum 3 — Julia Yurinko had three RBIs, and Angalee Beall threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts as No. 3 Franklin Regional (7-3, 6-1) won a Section 1-5 game.

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0 (5 inn.) — Sarah Koscho was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Emma Nedley homered as No. 2 Penn-Trafford (6-2, 6-1) won in Section 1-5A. Morgan Hilty threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts.

Indiana 8, Derry 4 (9 inn.) — Winning pitcher Lauren Bertig hit a solo home run, and Alley Bush hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as Indiana (3-4, 3-2) won a Section 1-4A game.

Haley Wedow was 2 for 4, and Chelsea Bisi had two RBIs for Derry (2-3, 1-3). The Trojans tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh as losing pitcher Sam Detore hit a sacrifice fly to score Kam Kelly.

Mt. Pleasant 15, Uniontown 1(5 inn.) — Addy Kubasky, Ava Gnibus and Autumn Shogun all were 3 for 3 as No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 4-1) rolled to a Section 1-4A win. Kubasky had four RBIs in the win.

South Park 6, Southmoreland 1 — Bethany Bunner was 2 for 4 with a double but Southmoreland (4-2, 3-2) lost a Section 3-3A game. Katie Troisi-Clark had an RBI single in the first inning for the Scotties.

Apollo-Ridge 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 8 — In Section 2-2A, Karly McBride had two hits and two RBIs and Haley Moore had three hits and two RBIs, but Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1) lost to host Apollo-Ridge (3-1, 2-1).

Jeannette 14, Geibel 4 — Jada Morgan was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as Jeannette (2-4, 2-3) won a Section 3-A game. Faith Johnston earned the victory.

Baseball

Derry 3, Indiana 0 — Conner Watt allowed six hits and struck out 10 batters over 6 1⁄ 3 innings to lead Derry to a Section 1-4A victory.

Joe Lynch earned the save, and Donte Klapchar had an RBI single for the Trojans (5-1, 4-1). Watt and Zack Blystone also had hits for Derry, which has won four straight games.

Alec Petroff allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts for Indiana (2-6, 1-5).

Charleroi 10, Southmoreland 0 — In Section 3-3A, Jesse Andrechek was 4 for 4 as Charleroi (6-1, 2-0) topped host Southmoreland (0-5, 0-3).

Franklin Regional 9, Bethel Park 8 (8 inn.) — Michael Haley had a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Franklin Regional (5-1) won a nonsection game. Noah Weiner and Bryson Harper homered for the Panthers.

Norwin 4, Moon 0 — Ryan Weaver, Nick Zona and Logan Liebdzinski combined for a shutout as No. 3 Norwin (6-2) won a nonsection game.

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3 — Mario Disso, Josh Spiegel, Christian Pfronger and Robbie Buck had RBIs in a four-run fifth inning to help Penn-Trafford (4-2) win a nonsection game. Zach Kokoska had two hits for the Wildcats (7-2).

Vincentian Academy 15, Jeannette 0 (4 inn.) — Christian Fedko and Thomas Quinlan homered, and Sean McGrail threw a one-hitter as No. 1 Vincentian Academy (5-2) won a Class A nonsection game over No. 4 Jeannette (3-3).

West Shamokin 11, Ligonier Valley 5 — Aaron Gray was 2 for 5 with an RBI as West Shamokin (7-0, 7-0) defeated host Ligonier Valley (1-5, 1-5) in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Jim Caldwell took the loss for the Rams.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1 — Penn-Trafford (8-0, 8-0) locked up the Section 1-AAA championship with a win over rival Norwin, which also qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.