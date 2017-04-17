Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Leechburg baseball builds momentum with nonsection win over Apollo-Ridge
Michael Love | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

With its first win last week coupled with Monday's 8-1 victory over Apollo-Ridge at Butler's Kelly Automotive Park, the Leechburg baseball team has built some important momentum, coach Ed Kriger said, as it prepares for a pair of key section games this week.

The Blue Devils, now 2-4 overall with the nonsection win, visit Springdale on Wednesday and host Union on Friday.

“The guys really got going with that first win last week,” Kriger said of the 5-3 triumph over Section 1-1A rival St. Joseph. “We had a few miscues (Monday), but any time you can build off a win, it's a good thing. I was pleased with their effort.”

John Sorisio started and worked five innings to pick up the victory. He surrendered just two hits, walked three and struck out three.

“I was very impressed with Johnny,” Kriger said. “That is two really good outings from him. He was on the losing end against Valley (4-3 on April 5).”

Chris Slifer pitched the sixth and seventh to secure the win. He didn't allow any hits, and he retired the Vikings in order in the top of the seventh.

Slifer came in and struck out the final batter against St. Joseph to earn the save for Corey Kerecz.

“Chris has been a pleasant surprise,” Kriger said. “Baseball is all about rhythm, and Chris has been in a rhythm for us. Both he and John were very efficient tonight.”

Apollo-Ridge fell for the fifth time in a row after a 6-0 victory against Sto-Rox in its season and Section 3-2A opener April 3.

The Vikings committed six errors and had a couple of other miscues defensively that helped Leechburg get on the board and add to its lead.

“It's been that way for pretty much the entire season. Every game it seems like we are giving away three, four and five runs,” said Apollo-Ridge coach Eric Andring, whose team faces a stiff section challenge Wednesday at Serra Catholic.

“I don't know if it's a lack of time on the field for practice, but a lot of the other teams were and are in the same situation. But it's the errors that kill us and take us out of games. We gave Leechburg extra outs, and they made us pay.”

The Blue Devils finished with four errors, but those were not as costly. The Vikings' lone run came in the fifth as pinch hitter Braden Astolos, batting for an injured Cameron Bush, blooped a single into center field.

The hit was Apollo-Ridge's first of the game.

Two batters later, Jayson Sowers tripled to center, driving in Astolos.

Leechburg collected six hits. Kerecz tallied two infield singles — one drove in a run — reached on an error and added a bases-loaded walk in the Blue Devils' four-run sixth.

Tyler Leech also singled twice. With the bases still loaded in the bottom of the sixth, he lofted a fly ball that was misplayed by Apollo-Ridge right fielder Austin Shermenti. The bases cleared on the play to complete the scoring.

Kriger said his offense will need to produce a little more if it is to take down Springdale and Union later this week.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

